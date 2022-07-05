Pennsylvanians don’t have to look far to see the threat posed by far-right Republican candidates running in the midterm elections this fall.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania in May, continues to be a leading 2020 election denier.
Usually winners of their party’s primary election move toward the center to win over independent voters and disaffected voters from the opposing party.
But Mastriano has not backed away from his extremist views on the 2020 presidential election.
Mastriano continues to push former President Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen by President Joe Biden.
In addition to his false claims about the 2020 election, Mastriano has not disavowed his attendance at the Jan. 6, 2021, protest behind the White House that immediately preceded the violent Capitol riot.
Mastriano has pushed the notion that Pennsylvania’s legislature could appoint its own slate of Trump electors, even though Joe Biden won Pennsylvania’s popular vote.
If Mastriano wins the governor’s race in November, he could spark a constitutional crisis in 2024 by trying to prevent the state from sending to Washington a slate of Democratic electors, against the will of the voters.
While Mastriano continues to repeat the lie about the 2020 election, he is attempting to change the subject on long-held radical views on abortion.
After the Supreme Court decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade it is important that Pennsylvania voters be reminded of Mastiano’s extreme position on abortion.
“Along with wanting to essentially prohibit abortion — the six-week prohibition he has championed would eliminate the option before most women know they’re pregnant — Mastriano also opposes exceptions for rape, incest, or a parent’s life being in danger during pregnancy. He supports criminal penalties for doctors and nurses who perform abortions,” reports WHYY.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Mastriano released a statement calling the decision a “triumph” but said that it “must not take our focus away from the key issues facing Pennsylvania families.”
Mastriano has attempted to shift the conversation to concerns over inflation and crime. These are critical issues.
It’s understandable why Mastriano wants to sidestep the issue.
In Pennsylvania, polls have consistently shown that over the years, voters don’t support total bans on abortions.
In an interview last week, Gov. Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that an abortion ban would not only have a devastating impact on women but could also have economic consequences because companies may choose to relocate from the state.
“Companies have employees that don’t want to be in states that restrict women’s reproductive health care choices,” Wolf said on KDKA radio.
Luis von Ahn, CEO of Duolingo, a Pittsburgh-based company of 500 employees that produces language-learning apps, announced last week that he would move the company to another state if Pennsylvania bans abortion.
Mastriano’s views on abortion are too extreme for Pennsylvania.
