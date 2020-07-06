Change is hitting that athletic conglomerate known as the NCAA like a kick in the pants. Earlier this year, the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to allow student-athletes to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness once its three divisions decide on rules for such opportunities.
Now comes word that Black star athletes are seriously considering going to historical Black colleges or universities. On Friday, highly touted basketball prospect Makur Maker verbally committed to Howard University over UCLA, the University of Kentucky and the University of Memphis.
Maker, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound center from California, declared for the NBA draft in April before he opted to consider college basketball. The cousin of Detroit Pistons center Thon Maker has until until Aug. 17 to decide whether to stay in the NBA draft, which will be held in October.
The thought of a player such as Maker deciding to attend an HBCU rather than a predominantly white has sent a tremor through the college athletic community. Another highly touted Black California player who has made his passion for HBCUs known publicly is 6-foot-1 guard Mikey Williams. Only a freshman, schools such as the University of Arizona an Arizona State have already offered him a scholarship.
Maker, 19, was born in Kenya and grew up in Australia before his family moved to North America. He has since played basketball in California and the Ontario province of Canada.
Howard, a school with an enrollment of 10,000, is located in Washington, D.C. Its men’s basketball program is a member of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Bison were 4-29 last season under first-year head coach Kenneth Blakeney.
If the name sounds familiar, it should. Blakeney played at Duke University and spent some time in Philadelphia as an assistant coach at LaSalle University. He has been credited with helping the late Rasul Butler make it to the NBA.
Integration almost destroyed HBCU athletics. Now, with a move toward ethnicity, youngsters are seeing the advantages of continuing their playing careers and receiving a good education at HBCUs.
This has been a day many hoped would come. HBCUs have watched helplessly as Black talent at white institutions played before large crowds and appeared on television. Now, because of the current social climate, HBCUs are no longer being ignored by superior Black athletes.
It’s been a long time coming but with a few more big-name signings, HBCUs may once again flourish athletically as they did several decades ago. It’s a dream that has the makings of becoming reality.
