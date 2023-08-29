Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., signs a hat

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., signs a hat before former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in March in Waco, Texas. — AP Photo/Nathan Howard

 Nathan Howard

In a reactionary political movement desperately trying to reestablish the racial and sexual hierarchies of the past, pervasive fear of Black history is not hard to fathom. The more accurate the history that Americans learn, especially about the centuries-long Black struggle against violent white supremacy, the more morally and politically indefensible is the cry of Make America Great Again.

MAGA politics, after all, is about the subtext: Great for whom? The emphasis on the word Again gives away the game. It won’t be great in the future for the people who didn’t have it great in the past. For me, that point was crystallized in an appropriately Trumpy manner in a 2016 focus group in Pennsylvania. A white woman was rhapsodizing over “such happy times” in the 1950s. Her view is not an outlier. About two-thirds of Republicans say American culture and way of life have “mostly changed for the worse” since the 1950s. “So many less worries,” the Pennyslvania woman said.

Francis Wilkinson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering U.S. politics and policy.

