Bernie Sanders suffered what could be a fatal political blow by losing badly to Joe Biden in Missouri and Michigan — two states where Sanders performed much better against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Four years ago, Sanders defeated Clinton in Michigan in a major upset, and lost to her in Missouri by less than one-half of one percent.
That was a long time ago.
Last Tuesday night, Sanders lost badly in Missouri — “Not close at all,” John King noted as CNN called the race for Biden. And he fell far enough behind in Michigan that the race was called shortly after polls closed.
The twin victories seal Biden’s status as the Democratic frontrunner, leading to talk about bringing the nomination process to an end.
“This thing is decided. There’s no reason to keep it going even a day longer,” political consultant James Carville said, suggesting that Sanders drop out of the presidential race. “It’s the Democratic voters that made this decision.”
That’s a little premature. Sanders has every right to gain as many delegates as possible, and use them as leverage to compel the party to adopt his policy positions. There are very good reasons for him to stay in the race.
But Sanders and his followers must face the hard reality that the political revolution he called for is not occurring. Voters who supported him four years ago have clearly decided to look elsewhere, and they seem to be gravitating to Biden.
The most likely explanation for the shift, according to exit polls, is that voters trust Biden over Sanders to handle a crisis. At a time when the nation has, in short order, encountered a presidential impeachment, the coronavirus outbreak and turmoil in the stock markets, voters are looking for an experienced, steady hand — exactly what Biden is offering.
