The explosive recording of Los Angeles City Council members making racist and disparaging remarks should be investigated for a concerted effort to disenfranchise African Americans.
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez announced the resignation of her council seat amid the scandal that came to light in a leaked recording. Martinez announced her decision in a press release following a groundswell of outrage and calls for the resignations of her and two other council members involved in the conversation recorded last year. In the conversation, she made racist remarks about the Black son of a white councilman and other crude comments.
The recorded discussion with Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, a powerful Latino labor leader who has since resigned, centered on protecting Latino political power while redrawing council district boundaries. If not handled skillfully and fairly, the once-a-decade redistricting process can pit one group against another to gain political advantage in elections.
In the recorded conversation, Martinez, who is Latina, called council member Mike Bonin, a white gay man, a “little bitch.” She said Bonin handled his young Black son as if he were an “accessory” and described the behavior of his Black son on a parade float when he was 2 as “parece changuito,” or “like a monkey,” the Los Angeles Time reported. She said the child “needs a beatdown” and added, “Let me take him around the corner.”
At another point, Martinez mocked Oaxacans (Indigenous immigrants from Mexico). “I see a lot of little short dark people” without shoes, said Martinez. Martinez also made racist statements against Armenians and Jewish people.
She attacked former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón for being “for the Blacks.”
Martinez’s decision to give up her seat came as President Joe Biden was due to arrive in Los Angeles a day after he condemned the remarks and called on all three council members — Martinez, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo — to resign.
The announcement was made hours after the state attorney general said he would investigate the redistricting process council members discussed in a scheme to protect Latino political strength.
Martinez’s resignation also came after widespread protests by people of all races and ethnicities, including several Latino leaders and community members in Los Angeles who made it clear that the three council members and labor leader in the recording did not speak for them.
Attorney General Rob Bonta said he would investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process.
Bonta said his investigation could lead to civil liability or criminal charges, depending on what is found.
“It’s clear an investigation is sorely needed to help restore confidence in the redistricting process for the people of L.A.,” he said.
Bonta is right to call for an investigation.
The investigation could force redrawing council districts even though the current maps are being used to choose new council members next month.
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has called for creating an independent commission to draw redistricting maps.
“It should be clear to everyone by now that if you leave in the hands of elected officials the power to determine their own political districts, this is a recipe for conflict of interest and it is an invitation to backroom deals,” Feuer said.
The leaked racist recording not only displayed vulgar anti-Black sentiment, it also exposed a coordinated effort to weaken Black political representation in Los Angeles.
