U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly recently sentenced Proud Boys former chairman Enrique Tarrio to 22 years in prison, after last week handing down terms of 17 years, 15 years and 18 years, respectively, to Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Ethan Nordean.

The convictions of four of the group’s senior members on seditious conspiracy charges are a victory for democracy and the rule of law. These sentences, some of the longest in the cases against those behind the Capitol breach, hold accountable the leaders of a neo-fascist street gang that served as the tip of the spear on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

