Our world is rapidly changing and the demand for workers is changing just as fast. Now is the time to assess whether you have the skills to compete in today’s marketplace. A high school diploma or high school equivalency educational attainment is a non-negotiable prerequisite: It is the gateway to opportunities in the United States.
A high school diploma or its equivalent demonstrates that you’ve acquired career and college readiness skills. It opens the door to employment and to receiving additional on-the-job training that leads to promotions and more career opportunities. It is required to enter the military, enroll in trade schools and other vocational programs or to go to college.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 25.9% of people living in poverty aged 25 and older do not have a high school diploma. The lack of a high school diploma or its equivalent is directly correlated to poverty. The lack of a high school diploma is also directly correlated to involvement with the criminal justice system. In the U.S., high school dropouts commit 75% of all crimes.
Breaking the cycle of poverty and criminality requires a good education and marketable job skills.
Philadelphia OIC offers the High School Equivalency Test Training (HISET) to provide a path for people who do not have a high school diploma. This program is a high school diploma equivalent. If a person has a HISET certification, employers treat this certification the same as if the person has a high school diploma. The HISET programs prepare citizens to enter workforce programs with the singular goal of helping each citizen acquire the job skills necessary to secure a family-sustaining job. The course is free and open to all Philadelphia citizens.
We offer the HISET course because the program is designed to allow people who are not computer literate to obtain a high school equivalency. The GED requires a level of computer literacy that some people simply have not mastered. HISET allows people who are not computer savvy to still obtain a high school diploma equivalent.
In addition to a high school diploma, computer literacy is essential to getting a good job.
Philadelphia OIC has been a designated a KEYSPOT computer lab for eight years. In partnership with Comcast, KEYSPOT affords Philadelphians the opportunity to learn computer skills and gain access to the internet. KEYSPOT is available to citizens with or without a high school diploma.
Frequently the same people who do not have a high school diploma also do not have internet access at home. KEYSPOT research shows that 54.1 percent of households without a high school diploma also lack access to the internet. The lack of access to computers and the internet is a serious disadvantage for people seeking to get a GED, HISET certification or a job.
Everyone should be afforded the opportunity for digital literacy. Our HISET classes are taught with a mix of direct instruction, cooperative groups and independent activities. We also blend the classroom with computer/web-based instructional modules using Khan Academy, Edmodo, Google classroom and 4tests.com.
Everyone, regardless of their ZIP code, must be afforded an equal opportunity for success in life. All of us benefit when we maximize the potential of all citizens. The quality of life in our city improves for everyone. Digital literacy and a GED or HISET certification are essential steps to fulfilling the potential of all Philadelphians.
It is never too late to improve your life. Getting your high school equivalency and mastering digital literacy will change your life.
