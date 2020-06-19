Montgomery County Commissioner Gale should resign
The moderators of the Pennsylvania Eastern Keystone Baptist Association and the Suburban Baptist Association denounce the incendiary comments of Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph C. Gale and demand his immediate resignation.
He intentionally proclaimed misleading and false information about what occurred in Philadelphia as many citizens throughout our country protested police brutality in the death of George Floyd.
Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw vehemently opposed the actions of those who chose to convert a non-violent protest into an event of dismay. Kenney, Outlaw, state Sen. Sharif Street, state Sen. Vincent Hughes, Congressman Dwight Evans and various faith leaders united to denounce the looting and violence that occurred in Philadelphia.
Gale’s description of “urban domestic terror” and calling Black Lives Matter a hate group are racial dog whistles that foster division and stereotypical labels, inflame chaos in Philadelphia and do not create an atmosphere of unity. It was not individuals of Black Lives Matter who caused the looting and riots. They were organized outside agitators.
To call the cries of protesters against systemic police brutality and white racism bogus demonstrates Gale’s unproductive attempt to take the focus away from Floyd and others killed by hands that were supposed to protect and serve.
Furthermore, to say police are demonized and degraded by the radical left, causing them to be afraid to do their jobs, is FALSE. The Philadelphia Police Department has been working tirelessly with discipline providing peace and protection during chaos that has confronted our country.
Commissioners must be objective, fair and not invoke unproductive propaganda that fosters division and not unity.
Rev. Jerome Coleman
Moderator, Suburban Baptist Association
Rev. Wayne Weathers
Moderator, PEKBA
MAGA slogan is divisiveTo all media conglomerates:
As a pastor of an urban church in Philadelphia, I would like to state my opinion which if taken seriously could help add to the healing and be a positive step toward helping end the unrest in the country. It would also show real Americans who are proud of their country that unity is important to those involved in the media.
Media outlets should assist with uniting the country by removing racially divisive advertisement. I am referring specifically to advertisement that includes the phrase: “Let’s make America great again.”
People who are not afraid to speak the truth know the phrase is code for “Let’s make America white again.” Ask any person of color! The phrase is divisive! The phrase is offensive! Put building respect for the media before the money lost from refusing to advertise the phrase.
Jacqueline Marrow
Philadelphia
For Black women, racism aggravates domestic violence
We live in a world fraught with inequities centered on race — our laws, systems and institutions give advantages to white individuals at the expense of Black people. As an anti-domestic violence service provider in Philadelphia, the majority of our clients are Black women who must battle layers of racial injustice to break free from abusive relationships.
Compounding this is the fact that we were founded by white feminists in 1976 and have spent much of our history operating under a white-centered lens. The notion that police would de-escalate domestic violence situations worked just fine for our white founders, but not so for our clients of color who can’t call the police without fear that their abusive partner could be shot, or that their teenage son could be arrested if he intervenes.
Approximately four years ago, we began looking at ourselves with a racial justice lens — questioning our policies and procedures, salary structures, program modalities and leadership composition. The more we leaned into this space, the better we have been able to make a difference for our clients and staff.
Creating a safe environment for honest conversations and looking at ourselves candidly has been humbling, and we are far from actively dismantling all of the effects of white supremacy in our organization. But we are committed to the lifelong daily work of being an anti-racist organization, because none of us can be safe and free until we dismantle white supremacy and stop the violent oppression of our Black neighbors.
Jeannine Lisitski
Philadelphia
The writer is the executive director and president of Women Against Abuse.
Give Pence a chanceCNN’s presidential poll released on June 8 gives former Vice President Joe Biden a 14% point lead nationally over soon-to-be former President Donald Trump.
According to the recent broadside in print against Trump from his first secretary of defense, James Mattis, “We must reject any thinking of our cities as a ‘battle space’ that our uniformed military is called upon to ‘dominate’ ... The Nazi slogan for destroying us was Divide and Conquer ... Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us.”
If Mattis, Trump’s favorite “Mad Dog” general, is openly comparing his former boss to a Nazi, then it’s well past time for Trump to resign.
Attempting to hang on to the American presidency by hook or by crook in order to avoid federal prison will not be a successful sale for despicable Donald Trump in 2020.
With this in mind, partisan Republicans, it’s time for some profiles in courage from you usually craven conservatives. Dump Trump at your coronavirus convention! Just do it for America, already. No more excuses!
All we are saying is give Pence a chance.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
