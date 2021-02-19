Chief unprepared to deal with rise in city homicides
In response to your article celebrating the support Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw received, I too was both proud and elated. I’m a fervent cheerleader for strong, intelligent and qualified women of color in city management throughout the country.
Outlaw is shrewd enough to have researched Philadelphia and its crime statistics before she interviewed with Mayor Jim Kenney. She would have seen what needed to be prioritized. What was her plan of action?
The mayor should have emphasized the shootings in this city as a plague that grows almost exponentially. Did he review her plan? Did they discuss possible ways to reduce gun violence, talk about the myriad other challenges transpiring in Philadelphia?
It hasn’t gone unnoticed that our “new” police commissioner will be moving soon into a newly renovated headquarters. The promise of brand spanking new offices is a carrot many would be hard-pressed to resist.
Philadelphia citizens cannot afford a police commissioner who, after one year, is still undergoing O-J-T. As one of the many senior citizens afraid to go out of the house after dusk, I was expecting more action on the part of the commissioner.
It’s painfully obvious that Outlaw was and is ill-prepared to deal with the ongoing issues specifically related to the shootings as the death toll of Philadelphians continues to rise.
Shame on Kenney for making such an unfortunate selection when our need was and is so vast.
Pauline Taylor
Philadelphia
Applaud Wolf’s plan to increase school funding
As chair of POWER Interfaith’s statewide education justice team, I applaud Gov. Tom Wolf’s bold proposal to substantially increase basic education funding, and to distribute most of the money through Pennsylvania’s fair funding formula. This proposal is a huge step in reducing the systemic racial bias in school funding.
Since 2014, POWER has demanded an end to racial disparities in school funding, which this year shortchanged school districts educating the highest proportion of Black and Hispanic students by an average of $2,240 per student compared with their fair share according to Pennsylvania’s own funding formula (Act 35 of 2016).
A substantial racial disparity will still exist because Wolf’s proposal also calls for a special adjustment, outside of the fair funding formula, to ensure that no district gets a decrease in funding. There will still be more work in future years to eliminate the remaining racial bias.
David Mosenkis
Philadelphia
Fetterman should resign to pursue Senate seat
The sitting Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, should resign from office as he has made his intentions well known by announcing that he has plans to run for the U.S. Senate and that he has raised over $1 million for his campaign while in office.
Why should taxpayers help sponsor Fetterman’s run for the Senate since he has publicly announced his intentions to run? This is inconsistent with any form of government reform and it certainly is unfair to Pennsylvania taxpayers to foot his political campaign bill.
In January, Fetterman announced an exploratory committee for the 2022 U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania. On Feb. 4, Fetterman filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission declaring his intention to run for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey.
Unfortunately, Fetterman is unwilling to give up a full-time job, nice salary and benefits in order to gamble on a run for another public office such as the U.S. Senate. Now Fetterman is showing his true colors as he really does not want to represent the constituents.
Lt. Gov. Fetterman, do the right thing and resign from office so that you may pursue other political ambitions. Don’t make taxpayers pay for your dreams.
James Jones
Hatboro
Congress should pass international COVID-19 aid
I am an avid reader of The Philadelphia Tribune, and would love to see more about Philadelphia’s response to COVID-19. I am currently a PR intern with a nonprofit advocacy group named the Borgen Project. At the Borgen Project, one of the main legislative proposals we are fighting for alongside global poverty is the Coronavirus Response bill.
Due to the pandemic, hunger levels can rise exceptionally in the next two years. The solution would be for Congress to pass more aid in the International Affairs budget. I am sure readers would love to learn more about how Congress can help their households. I hope this is something that the Tribune will consider and advocate for.
Nyeerah Britt
Philadelphia
Lock Trump up
Former President Donald Trump incited a deadly insurrection against the U.S. government, according to Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell:
“January 6 was a disgrace. American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism ... Fellow Americans beat and bloodied our own police. They stormed the Senate floor; they tried to hunt down the Speaker of the House. They built a gallows and chanted about murdering the Vice President. They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on earth, because he was angry he had lost an election ... There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it ... This was an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories, orchestrated by an outgoing president who seemed determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on the way out ...”
Lock Trump up!
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.