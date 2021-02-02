Trump should not escape punishment
Trump’s trial is the Trial of Four Centuries (July 4, 1776-Jan. 6, 2021) because it involves whether the president is outside of constitutional law and constitutional limitation. To become president, Trump swore an oath to the Constitution:
Article II, Section 1. “Before he enter on the Execution of his Office, he shall take the following Oath or Affirmation: — ‘I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.’”
If Trump escapes punishment and runs for office again, then the Constitution and the Oath mean nothing, as does American democracy. His seditious act alone is against the 14th Amendment, Section 3, making him ineligible for future office.
Congressional Republicans defending Trump’s seditious act are doing so out of fear of losing election 2022, and/or out of their desire to take over “Boss” Trump’s (like the 19th century political power of New York City’s Boss Tweed) crippling demagoguery in election 2024.
Mary Gravitt
Iowa City, Iowa
‘Herd mentality’ strategy failed against pandemic
Throughout 2020 the mainstream media — until now — has steadfastly avoided reporting the awful truth that has become increasingly obvious and apparent to the American public, as the months pass and the disastrous death toll climbs from COVID-19.
The failed far-right Trump regime’s unofficial policy all along in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic was the so-called public health strategy of herd immunity. This pathetic policy of complete surrender to the coronavirus is a direct result of the racist Republican Party’s malign neglect and “herd mentality,” as deranged Donald Trump himself put it in his now infamous and incredibly incriminating Freudian slip.
Traitor Trump has made it perfectly clear over the course of this conservative-caused catastrophe that he wants, in his own words, a “herd developed” solution to the crisis of his own making. How many times now has diabolical Donald insisted upon the efficacy and acted upon his apparent belief that purposefully increasing public infection rates (and consequently the death rate) is a laudable goal that Trump personally prefers? Videotape doesn’t lie; Donald Trump does.
Over 300,000 Americans are dead, most of whom didn’t have to die. Delusional Donald Trump is directly to blame for this genocidal crime against humanity (not to mention his countless crimes against the Constitution), and this mindless monster Trump must be held accountable — one way or another. It’s up to you, people of America. Do what must be done. If the courts won’t act, we must. History is what we make it.
Being voted out of office in a landslide is insufficient punishment for Vladimir Putin’s puppet Donald Trump. Trump deserves to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
No matter though, because the American people have already spoken and Donald Trump is done, son. No presidential pardon is going to save the Trump Crime Family from state civil and criminal prosecutions, which is why the state of New York will have the final word on the fate of these farcical fascists and their bogus business empire.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
Planning a vacation can help our well-being
If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us one thing, it’s that we need to focus on prioritizing our self-care and overall well-being. Believe it or not, part of prioritizing wellness includes having something to look forward to.
January 26 was National Plan for Vacation Day, and while we may not be ready to travel just yet, we can take the time now to plan for what’s ahead. The U.S. Travel Association found the simple act of booking future travel generates happiness, and happiness is something we could all use a little more of right now. The Institute for Applied Positive Research says 97% of survey respondents report having a trip planned makes them happier, and 71% reported feeling greater levels of energy knowing they have a trip scheduled in the next six months.
Travel also has the benefit of helping local economies and struggling small businesses — the hotel you stay in, the restaurants you eat in, and the charming main street stores you shop in. While we stay home now and support those businesses virtually or curb-side, brighter days are on the horizon.
Over the past year, COVID-19 has affected nearly every aspect of our lives. It has impeded our ability to gather and to travel, but it hasn’t taken away our ability to imagine a not-so-distant future when things are back to normal.
Start planning your Pennsylvania getaway today using inspiration from our free travel guide at visitPA.com, and imagine all the ways you’ll be free to pursue your happiness in Pennsylvania.
Carrie Fischer Lepore
Deputy secretary of marketing, tourism and film
Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development
