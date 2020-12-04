To mask or not?
Since COVID-19 has visited our shores, there have been mixed views on whether wearing a mask or facial covering is indeed needed to prevent the spread/transmission of this virus. I’m trying to understand the perspective of the “non mask/facial covering wearing citizen.”
I hear that the mask is uncomfortable. Others say, “The government can’t force me to wear a mask.” Still others say, “I’m not going to catch this virus.” There are many other reasons that have been given to justify this “non mask wearing stance.”
I believe these views, and others, are focused solely on the individual. Given these unusual times and clearly unchartered territory for us all, the “collective” needs to be considered in order for society to control this novel virus. An inconvenience in the short run, to get a handle on this life-threatening virus in the long run, seems to be a better stance.
The physical, psychological and societal cost of catching this virus is unpleasant, according to those who have battled this beast. I don’t believe that anyone would really want to catch this virus and hope and pray that fate will shine favorably upon him/her. Given the rising infection rates and the tragic lives lost to COVID-19, why would anyone choose not to protect one’s self and one’s loved ones?
As the number of deaths continues to increase, I believe the opponents to wearing masks or other facial coverings will be converted to believers in this protective barrier.
Eugene George
Philadelphia
Democracy worked
We should all take away this lesson from the election: The System Worked. The lesson is that even though the most powerful person in the world claimed the result was otherwise, his will was denied. It was denied due to the work of many less powerful people simply doing their job: the many state secretaries of state, both Democrat and Republican, the head election officials of the states, right down to the people who take us into the polling booths. Despite all the recent scare headlines, “Threats to our Democracy,” etc., we should be proud of all the people who make democracy actually work.
Lennie Perlman
Philadelphia
No surprise Trump refuses to accept election result
President Donald Trump, who never accepted that he lost the popular vote in 2016, has a long history of trying to discredit elections when he doesn’t like the results. On the night of President Barack Obama’s reelection in 2012, Trump tweeted, “This election is a total sham and a travesty. We are not a democracy!”
And to quote Trump during the 2016 presidential primaries: “Ted Cruz didn’t win Iowa, he illegally stole it ... Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa Caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified.”
More recently, at a rally in Wisconsin in August, the president alleged: “Because the only way we’re gonna lose this election is if the election is rigged. Remember that.” And again, at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania the week before the election, he declared: “The only way we can lose in my opinion is massive fraud.”
So it’s not surprising that Trump has become the first defeated president in American history to refuse to accept the results of an election.
Our democracy is built on a foundation of truth and trust. How do you trust someone who claimed that ANY election loss for him would be fraudulent?
Terry Hansen
Hales Corner, Wisconsin
Trump failed to lead on COVID-19
Although President Donald Trump was warned by Peter Navarro in early January that COVID-19 had the potential of both killing hundreds of Americans and wrecking the economy in tandem, he chose the economy over human life. Informed/warned by Chinese President Xi Jinping himself that COVID-19 was an airborne disease, Trump campaigned from D.C. into the Midwest and South to energize his base. COVID-19 hitched a ride on Air Force One along with Trump’s GOP sycophants.
As Trump traveled from state to state, COVID-19 deaths and famine followed. Trump’s belief in “herd immunity” encouraged unmasked audiences (except for the masked cheerleaders stationed behind him) as patriotic. Following every rally, COVID-19 infections rose. But the only thing Trump cared about was/is winning.
Trump brags that as president, except for Abraham Lincoln, he has done more for Blacks. Herman Cain trusted this mantra to his own detriment.
To avoid public criticism/scrutiny, Trump got ahead of the game by using Goebbels’ “big lie” propaganda technique: Tell a big lie and repeat it over and over, until it becomes the truth. Never taking self-responsibility, Trump scapegoated China (the “China virus”) by ceaseless blaming and threats that “China will pay” for allowing the worldwide pandemic. Ignoring the CDC science and Xi Jinping’s warning on COVID-19’s airborne spread, Trump didn’t insist on masks or social distancing at rallies.
How many Americans will die because of Trump’s betrayal before he concedes?
Mary Gravitt
Iowa City, Iowa
