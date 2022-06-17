Applauds Trudy Haynes
Ms. Trudy Haynes. A face, a smile, female Black journalism at its best. Ms. Haynes represented to all young Black girls that dreams do come true.
RIP, Ms. Trudy.
Barbara Mack
Philadelphia
Recognize the worth of the direct care workforce
We’ve rightfully celebrated doctors and nurses through the COVID-19 pandemic, but have failed to recognize many of the unsung heroes of this public health emergency, including direct care workers.
Since March 2020, more than 200,000 direct care workers across Pennsylvania have been on the front lines, ensuring that individuals they serve remain safe and healthy at home. Despite their critical role in the health care continuum, these caregivers simply do not receive the support they deserve.
Now, as private employers continue to increase wages and the impacts of the pandemic linger, these dedicated health care professionals are leaving the industry for less demanding, higher paying jobs.
Support and funding for this workforce is long overdue, and Pennsylvania lawmakers must act in this year’s budget to stop this workforce crisis.
Today, the average hourly wage for Pennsylvania direct care workers is only $13.40 an hour. Homecare agencies recognize the worth and value of their caregivers and want to fairly compensate them for their essential, life-sustaining role in health care. Unfortunately, caregiver wages are largely dictated by Medicaid reimbursement rates. Policymakers have chronically underfunded the Medicaid program and undervalued the services homecare agencies and their caregivers provide.
We can no longer afford to undervalue homecare and its workforce. Please join me in taking action today. Visit www.pahomecare.org to send a message to your legislators letting them know it’s time to recognize in-home caregivers’ worth.
Bryant Greene, owner
Always Best Care Senior Services
Philadelphia
Concerned about traffic deaths in Pennsylvania
The recent AP story about traffic deaths, the federal infrastructure law, Philadelphia and Pennsylvania really missed the mark. PennDOT has said that the past decade has been the safest in history. Despite this, the state has been inflicting poor engineering and predatory ticketing upon us, which causes problems. The sources for quotes included people inside the revenue stream and car-haters.
One official mentioned speed cameras, so let’s look at automated enforcement in Pennsylvania. In Bensalem, the state voided a mountain of erroneous speed camera tickets and warnings. In Philadelphia, red-light cameras led to increased crashes, cameras that were 3% accurate, an FBI investigation, and whistleblowers. Sounds like a failure to me. In order to enact camera laws in Pennsylvania, there was little to no public notice for comments.
Ignored are engineering improvements like 85th percentile speed limits, longer yellow lights, and limited stop sign use. There is too much money in ticketing people to correct any problems. Sadly, you may not be able to comply with the law in some situations, and that is how all this is profitable. Ever see an absurd speed limit, short yellow light, or a school bus that has a super-short flashing yellow? How about a school bus on a busy arterial route that you cannot see?
So the state, municipalities and schools put in red-light cameras, speed cameras, and stop-arm cameras for problems they actually caused. Now they want municipal police radar and other undesirable things too.
Contact your state officials in opposition.
James Sikorski Jr.
Wapwallopen
Support action to fight Alzheimer’s disease
More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. In 2021, these caregivers provided an estimated 16 billion hours of care valued at nearly $272 billion.
As the caregiver to my mother who lived with Alzheimer’s/dementia, I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America. My mother lived with this disease the last 12 years of her life. She died in 2012 and during that time there was much division in my family because the only people she recognized were her best friend and me.
Much progress has been made in the fight against Alzheimer’s over the last decade, thanks in large part to the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act (AAA). The NAPA Reauthorization Act would continue the work of the national plan to build on the progress made in research, clinical and long-term care and public awareness. Importantly, this legislation also underscores and seeks to help address health disparities among underrepresented populations, including those here in Pennsylvania.
Join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in urging Congressman Dwight Evans to address the critical national public health challenge.
Shirley M. Dash
Philadelphia
Sen. Casey’s vote on mink farming is unconscionable
As a Pennsylvania voter and an advocate for animals, I am appalled that Sen. Bob Casey voted to continue mink farming in the United States. First and foremost, mink farming is barbaric, unethical and inhumane. Mink farming can be detrimental to the environment and is a risk to public health.
It’s incredibly disappointing to learn that Casey was one of a small number of Democrats backing this form of factory farming of wild animals for their fur.
Message to Senator Casey: Fur coats and accessories are out of fashion. We don’t need them in Pennsylvania, or anywhere else in this country. No major clothing retailers or designers work with or sell fur any longer. That’s why the remaining 60 mink farms in the U.S. ship their pelts to China.
The highly territorial, aggressive animals are known to cannibalize one another in their tight quarters. But the kicker is the disease threat that captive mink in fur factories pose.
Mink farms in Europe and the U.S. have spawned five deadly COVID-19 cases. These are the only confirmed cases of spillover of COVID-19 variants from animals to people. We export the pelts and China’s government outsources the viral risks to us.
Wild animals are not here to fulfill a dying industry’s greed. Your vote is unconscionable, and your disrespect for animal welfare is reprehensible. Do better, Senator Casey!
Suzanne S. Gonzalez
Perkasie
