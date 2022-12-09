Support small business this holiday season
I own a small business, SC Staffing & Consulting, here in Philadelphia, and (recently) I joined thousands of other small business owners from across the U.S. in an open letter calling on Congress to launch a bipartisan effort to modernize the Small Business Administration (SBA) to reflect today’s competitive economy.
Congress last reauthorized the SBA 22 years ago. That was before our small business operations were revolutionized by the internet, smartphones, and the proliferation of online retail.
We need an SBA that reflects those changes. We need an SBA that helps us survive and thrive by equipping us with tools to succeed now and in the future — from modernizing entrepreneurial development programs to upgrading outdated technologies to allow expanded online offerings and more efficient communicating with small business owners.
The potential upside of reauthorizing the SBA is huge, benefiting our communities here in Philadelphia and others across the country as we navigate a volatile, uncertain, modern economy. Please support small businesses this holiday season by joining me and the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices community in calling on our members of Congress to modernize the SBA.
Sue Curran
Philadelphia
We should stop using plastic
Our oceans and waterways have so much beauty to offer and they tie our ecosystem together. Places like the Allegheny River and Ogdonia Creek provide a home to wildlife and comfort for humans. However, there is an underlying threat that is hard to see from afar. Billions of animals are infected with microplastics, sea animals’ stomachs filled with plastic rather than food.
Plastic does not go away after you dispose of it. Instead, it breaks down into tinier and tinier pieces, known as microplastics. Microplastics are so tiny and abundant that they are now being consumed by humans and animals. PennEnvironment went out and tested 50 of the most pristine waterways across Pennsylvania and found microplastics in every single one. From plastic fibers to plastic film and plastic beads, at least one of these were found in each waterway.
So microplastics are in the food we consume, they’re in our bodies. To stop this ongoing problem, we have to stop using plastic completely. Plastic is still being produced, plastic in all of its forms is still being used. So how can we eliminate this from our daily lives? First, we must ban single-use plastic bags and foam containers. Second, we need to pass producer responsibility laws to make manufacturers responsible for cleaning up their own waste.
Sophia Emma
Philadelphia
The U.S. Senate’s colonization vote
When anyone reads the United States Constitution, that great document upon which this nation was founded, one has to ask, how did slavery remain a part of the nation? How did Black people become three-fifths of a man, as if it were possible?
This great document has stood and served this nation well despite being deeply flawed. Effort after effort has been made to correct flaws and right the wrongs. But this week is different, for in our nation’s Capitol the United States Senate will repeat the mistakes of the founding fathers with a colonization vote.
A colonization vote is one that excludes, or overlooks, the rights of Black people while granting additional rights to the majority.
The United States Senate, the house of great debate, was set to vote (recently) to codify gay marriage rights while not speaking a word on codifying the voting rights of Black people. Thereby repeating the horror of the founding fathers.
How does this happen again? How does it happen with great leaders and liberal voices in the Senate like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren? How does it happen with men and women who claim a faith that guides them in every decision? How does it happen with senators of color, Corey Booker and Tim Scott, as a part of the United States Senate? Not to mention our Jewish brothers, gay sisters, women supporters (minority and majority), and minority brothers and sisters all in the United States.
Thomas Mamming
Pomona, California
