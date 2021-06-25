State should invest surplus in small business
Pennsylvania is standing at the edge of a rare opportunity as we try to recover from the economic devastation of COVID-19. The legislature has an extra $10 billion to distribute, thanks to the American Rescue Plan and the CARES Act. What better way to commit to our state’s inclusive and equitable recovery than to invest in small businesses?
Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, transforming neighborhoods and providing meaningful work. We’ve seen reports that as many as 40% of small to medium-sized businesses have closed during the pandemic. Minority-owned businesses have been among the most devastated when they are already facing systemic economic disadvantages.
That’s not to say there haven’t been commendable investments to keep small businesses afloat, such as the Paycheck Protection Program. But that money is gone, and more aid is needed.
We call on our state legislators to keep small businesses top of mind as they draft the state budget. A two-pronged approach would be best. Provide additional capital for small businesses and take a more inclusive approach when it comes to state contracts.
Small and diverse businesses must be given fair consideration from the top, not just an inclusionary handout. Supporting small businesses is something we can all agree on — no matter our politics. Without real action, we risk squandering the opportunity for an equitable economic recovery that truly reaches those businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.
Della Clark
President and CEO
The Enterprise Center
Schools should not teach Critical Race Theory
Pennsylvania schools are embracing Critical Race Theory (CRT) as educational curriculum for our state’s students. The purpose of CRT is not education, but rather indoctrination.
CRT promotes the falsehood that a person’s skin color is the only thing that matters, not your environment, not even your character. CRT dogma defines a person as either a victim of an “oppressed racial minority” or a person who is a “white privileged oppressor.”
No one wins in the Critical Race Theory spider web. This Marxist ideology will pit students against each other. This hateful type of racism will cause division and fracture the fabric of our great nation. Is this what we want for our students and the future of our country?
What sets our country apart from Socialist and Communist regimes is the fact in America, that we believe that all of us are created equal, regardless of our race. We’re not a perfect nation, but no other nation has made the strides we have to combat racism.
If this wasn’t true then immigrants wouldn’t risk their lives to come to our country to enjoy the freedoms we have. If CRT is allowed to take root in our schools, it will strangle our nation with its pernicious propaganda.
Marcia Brunelli
Glenolden
Senate should approve For The People Act
From my experience voting and helping others to vote, I can say that anything the government does to simplify the process increases the likelihood of votes being cast.
The more ways to register and vote and the more time to get it done, the higher percentage of U.S. citizens will vote. That’s what the For The People Act offers us.
If you are worried about fraud, the evidence reveals that very little has taken place over many years. Nevertheless, the For the People Act ensures rigorous auditing will be carried out routinely. Do what you can to ensure the Senate votes “yes” so that each U.S. citizen can have a say in how our country is governed.
Amy Sommer Philadelphia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.