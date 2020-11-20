A thank you to Philly voters
Thank you, Philadelphia, for helping the rest of the state to show what a liar and a fraud that Donald Trump is. We Steeler fans appreciate the support that the Eagle fans have given. My dad was a scout for the Phillies in 1950 when the Whiz Kids won the National League penant. Thanks again for helping to get rid of the worst president in our history.
William Hite
Greensburg
‘Delusional Donald’
Congratulations to our President-elect Joe Biden and our Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their comfortable, convincing victory over the truly terrible, corrupt, racist Republican Trump-Pence ticket. America is back, and diabolical Donald Trump is done!
Like usual, dishonest Donald Trump and his dishonorable, dimwitted sycophants are lying nonstop to the American public, but fortunately a majority of Americans are nowhere near as delusional as Trump. Biden-Harris won easily, and anyone not suffering from brain damage (or fascist brainwashing) is well aware of the fact that the Democrats won.
But deranged Donald Trump continues to whine, cry, complain and compulsively lie to the point where the vast majority of Americans are just laughing at him. Traitor Trump is a plump chump who can’t stop lying, yet defeated Donald feigns outrage at not being believed. Donald, you’re a fool!
And more importantly, Donald Trump is now and will forever hereafter be known as America’s biggest loser and laughable liar.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
Trump should not concede election
I agree with President Donald Trump not conceding this election. Some of the data looks suspicious and needs to be investigated.
For example, in Pennsylvania Joe Biden got 49% of the vote. Typically the absentees will look similar. In this race, though, Biden is typically gaining 5% to 10% in the absentee voting.
Look at the blue states nearby. In Virginia, Biden had 54% of the vote overall and 62% absentee (an 8-point gain). In New York, Biden got 58% and 63%, respectively. In Illinois, Biden got 54% and 62%, respectively. In Maryland, Biden got 64% of the vote overall and 68% of the absentees.
In Pennsylvania, Biden won the absentee vote with 79%, or a 30-point absentee gain. I find that unbelievable.
In Pennsylvania, I would examine those absentee ballots in the bluest counties in Pennsylvania for mistakes in tabulations or irregularities.
Alex Saitta
Pickens, South Carolina
Safeguard our election’s integrity
The underlying agreement of a democracy is that the people elect their representatives and national leaders. Whatever party or group one supports, the majority of Americans care about the integrity of their electoral system. Scheming to send that decision to a now stacked Supreme Court cannot be construed as true democracy in action. What can citizens do in the face of efforts to disenfranchise voters and manipulate outcomes?
People of good will want to ensure that everyone can vote safely and effectively, that every voter’s ballot is counted, and that election results reflect the actual votes.
We each need to stay alert and do whatever we can. We want to be able to hold our heads up and be proud of an honest election. We don’t want to look back on this crucial time and regret that we did not act more energetically to safeguard our election’s integrity.
Online and phone groups, many non-partisan, as well as our friends, neighbors, social and work groups can offer connection, support and non-violent activities for a fair electoral process. America’s elections reflect the reality of our democracy. After November we need to be able to honestly say we have a democracy.
M.D. Mills
Sebastopol, California
Small businesses need our support
As the dust settles following Election Day, one thing is clear — the pandemic isn’t going away. And small businesses, especially Black-owned businesses like mine, will need to continue adapting to changing circumstances, consumer habits and local regulations.
As I speak with fellow entrepreneurs and small business owners about our constant adaptations this year, digital platforms and tools are invariably mentioned as critical lines of support. That’s why anti-technology actions from political leaders, including a recent lawsuit against Google by the Department of Justice, could not come at a worse time.
Tools from companies like Google, the vast majority of which are free, are essential to my operations. Without their full suite of products, I wouldn’t be able to keep up with customer demands, execute effective marketing campaigns, and otherwise operate during the pandemic.
As we launch our #GrindInSilence campaign, which aims to empower entrepreneurs and growing businesses to put in the behind-the-scenes work necessary to succeed, I’m compelled to encourage our political leaders to recognize the reality that this work is enabled by technology platforms. Hopefully we can all focus on what matters — supporting the small business community and our state’s economic recovery.
Aziah Thompson
Darby
