Schools need Wolf’s proposed additional funding
Recently, Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled his proposal for next budget year. It included a bold proposal that would deliver an increase of $410,546,991 to the School District of Philadelphia.
Our local students and communities need this funding.
We’ve seen school districts struggle to meet students’ needs as they have coped with the pandemic. It was true before the pandemic and is even more true now: Most of the blame for the lack of resources in our schools lies with state legislators, who have underfunded schools, leaving the burden of filling funding gaps to local districts (which means higher property taxes for residents).
Pennsylvania’s chronic underfunding is failing students. According to a bipartisan formula, 277 Pennsylvania districts need over $2,000 more per student to adequately support their learning needs, totaling $4.6 billion statewide.
Wolf’s proposal of $1.75 billion in new funding is the kind of down payment in public education that is required. The state has the money; the question is whether the state legislature has the desire and will to support the investment our children need and deserve. Their constituents are paying attention to their next move.
Sarah Miller
Philadelphia
Support legislation for Right to Repair
Last November, my phone’s screen was completely shattered, so I decided to look for a place where the screen could be repaired. I decided to go to the Apple store, where I explained that all I needed was a new screen. Surprisingly, this was not an option; the only option was buying a new phone. Which is why I support the Right to Repair movement.
The right to repair is about allowing consumers to extend the life of electronics by repairing items themselves. This saves money and reduces electronic waste. Small repair businesses are put at a disadvantage when they can’t buy parts and tools to fix their customers’ devices; this helps big tech companies maintain their monopoly on repair.
Companies such as Apple have been taking some steps in the right direction, but more can be done to ensure that consumers have the ability to repair their own electronics, or take them to independent repair shops. I hope my State Sen. Art Haywood will add his name as a cosponsor to the Right to Repair legislation introduced by Sen. Judy Schwank and Sen. Elder Vogel Jr.
Luis Puchol del Pozo
Philadelphia
Cold-hearted mentality growing among conservativesI am a 72-year-old man who already has one foot in the grave, but I am really worried about what the future will be like in our society. Since 1980, I’ve watched the growth of a cold-hearted “survival-of-the-fittest” social Darwinist mentality among many conservative Republicans in the conservative news media, on conservative talk-shows, in conservative “think-tanks” and “policy institutes,” and especially in the U.S. Congress.
More and more of these folks want to abolish every single federal government social program that helps the middle classes and lower classes. I don’t think that most Americans are aware of this. These people are now much more conservative than are our Republican voters.
What also scares the dickens out of me is the growth of an over-the-top extreme and hyper individualism and libertarianism in which so many of us believe that we have no responsibilities to each other, and we only have a concern with “me-me-me” and what I want to do. And we smugly and defiantly call this selfish and self-absorbed narcissism “personal choice.”
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
