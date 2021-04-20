My liberation through my hijab
There was a recent ban in France which issued that girls under 18 are not permitted to wear hijabs. We are living in a time where women showing their bodies are seen as liberation, when in actuality, it adds vulnerability. Women choosing what to wear include the hijab, niqab, and burqa. Why do girls not have the freedom to wear what they wish? Modesty is being seen as oppression is ironic because it is greater oppression to take away religious freedom. The argument that girls under 18 are not mature enough to show modesty is wholly debunkable.
My personal journey with hijab started when I was 14. I felt like I was in a middle ground between my religion and western culture. I did not fit into either group because I did not make a strong effort to follow my religion nor was I the standard for the “western woman” who is told to wear less in order to present femininity. When I started wearing the hijab in high school, I became more confident than I ever was before. I gained self autonomy and finally felt like I was taking steps to be true to myself. I want to present to the world my love for God in an outward form. If I lived in France during this ban, I’m not sure if I would have been as confident and secure as I am with myself today.
Saman Khan
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community US
Saman Khan is a high school student in Springfield high school.
We need right to repair legislation in Pa.
Like so many other consumers, every so often I am faced with the options of either spending a large amount of money for a phone or laptop repair or unnecessarily purchasing a brand new device. And even if I were to take my device to a small third party business for a cheaper alternative, they often can’t buy the right replacement parts or tools from the manufacturer.
Huge companies like Apple and Samsung purposefully limit our access to the repair parts, tools, and information to ensure we return to them for expensive repairs or replacements. It’s outrageous.
We need Right to Repair legislation in Pennsylvania to save our money and reduce our electronic waste. The bill will give consumers and third party repair shops access to the necessary resources for more affordable repairs. Rep. Diamond and Senators Vogel and Schwank have introduced Right to Repair legislation in Pennsylvania. So, I strongly urge my elected officials, Rep. Harris and Senator Williams, to add their names as cosponsors to the Right to Repair legislation.
Leslie Le
Philadelphia
Police brutality alleged against Asian-American
I am writing today to stand in solidarity with Christian Hall, a 19-year-old Asian-American who was suffering a mental health crisis and was shot seven times by the police after putting his hands up. His life was again denied by the ones that took it and buried by ADA Michael Mancuso as “suicide by cop”. We cannot allow AAPI’s to be gaslighted into believing that this is not a case of police brutality through the edited and narrated presentation during Mancuso’s press conference on March 30, 2021.
It is an outrage to the AAPI community when justice is continually denied by those sworn to protect us. As we continue to see repeated incidents of police brutality and violence against AAPI folks, my community members and I are forced to live in fear and distrust. We cannot continue this course of events and must demand an unbiased investigation with transparency.
I join the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance, Pennsylvania’s statewide Asian advocacy organization, in calling upon Attorney General Josh Shapiro to take over the case. We are asking for your help to bring Christian Hall’s case to his attention: Please sign this petition at apipa.vote/AG or contact Josh Shapiro’s office at info@joshshapiro.org.
Thochu Phan,
Philadelphia
Volunteer with the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance
Urging support for Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act
President Joe Biden's proposal to upgrade our nation's infrastructure, the American Jobs Plan, has a strong climate focus. The proposal aims to make our infrastructure more resilient to climate impacts, and it includes initiatives to reduce emissions in order to avoid the worst effects of climate change.
The President's plan would provide not only funding for roads, bridges and transit systems, but also for sustainable housing and buildings, electric vehicles, and research and development for clean energy technology.
A 2020 report on managing climate risk by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission validates President Biden's climate goals. This document details the threat that climate change poses to America's energy, water, transportation and communication infrastructure. For example, it asserts that extreme precipitation, inundation from sea level rise, extreme heat and forest fires "challenge nearly every element of transportation systems, from bridges and airports to pipelines and ports."
Regarding climate solutions, the report concludes that "it is essential that the United States establish a price on carbon...In the absence of such a price...capital will continue to flow in the wrong direction, rather than toward accelerating the transition to a net-zero emissions economy."
That's why I'm encouraged that the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has been introduced in the House of Representatives. This bill puts a steadily rising fee on carbon dioxide emissions and returns the money to the American people.
Let's urge our members of Congress to take action to address this critical national security threat.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corner, WI
