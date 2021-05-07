Fund community groups in city to overcome violence
“When eyes have seen what the mind can’t unsee, we cringe and hide away in the dark crevices. We lament as we enter into your violence.” These words opened the poem I wrote to honor the brave individuals burdened with the task of cleaning up their loved ones’ crime scene.
The horrifying testimonies of the mess violence leaves behind were too much to bear. Crime scene clean-up doesn’t end once the “physical” scene has been cleared; the clean-up continues on in the work of the violence prevention community groups operating on the ground to serve the precious victims, families and especially children all traumatized by the mounting levels of violence in Philadelphia.
These unsung organizations, on excruciatingly thin budgets, are providing crucial resources including mental health services, after-school safe havens, job opportunities and meals, and even giving the youth gift cards purchased with money out of their personal pockets.
Community organizations need to be empowered by significant long-term investment commitments from the City of Philadelphia, whereby, through sizable and generous grants, they can implement programming with confidence that funding issues will not hinder their success.
The time is now to over-fund these organizations that have invested in neighbor relationships, earned their trust, and hold unique positions of influence to positively impact, serve and transform their neighborhoods from war zones into thriving communities.
Evan Mosley
Philadelphia
Elect Carlos Vega as district attorney
Vote for Carlos Vega for district attorney May 18 to replace Larry Krasner.
Krasner had zero prosecutor experience when elected by special interest external lobbying in 2017. Over four years, Krasner doubled the homicide rate, halved the percent “wins” of the DA’s office, caused the exodus of two-thirds of his approximately 300 assistant district attorney prosecutors, alienated the police (witnesses who provide evidence), angered judges, and abandoned victims of heinous crimes.
Really, really unimaginably bad management. I came in at a politically divisive time, and all the wrong decisions were made to unify, which has led to worse and worse attrition. Basically everyone in the system hates you, you will take abuse from the judges, the court staff, the police, etc. and you will then come back to an office that rarely supports you and frequently makes decisions that are terrible for morale.
In April 2021 after the recent exodus of more ADAs, Krasner met with staff to say that it is unlikely the 200 who have left will be replaced, and the workload will be increased on remaining staff, no requests for vacations will be scheduled, and “get back to work.” Demoralizing at best. A wake-up call for the rest to get their resumes in order.
Krasner wants to restore “Gun Court,” but it failed to lower homicides in 2005-11.
Over 35 years, Carlos Vega served the District Attorney’s Office in Philly. “Juries liked him and judges like him — not because he was a pushover, but because he was fair.”
Vega has been endorsed by 153 former prosecutors, the Fraternal Order of Police, judges and Philly citizens.
Michael K. Durand
Philadelphia
Act now on climate change and inequity
Changes in the transportation sector — which accounts for approximately a quarter of the total U.S. emissions — have the most potential to counter the effects of climate change and cut back on greenhouse gas emissions. On March 31, President Joe Biden provided details on his Build Back Better Agenda. In his remarks, he emphasizes that “We have to get it done ... I believe we can. I believe we will ... We will all do better if we all do well.”
Climate justice is one of the biggest moral issues facing our country today. It intersects with social, racial and economic justice. It has the greatest impact on all of our lives on a daily basis. Thus, the work ahead needs to involve and help all people and the actions taken must reflect the urgency of the matter at hand. To remain a bystander, with so much evidence of inequity and in particular the health effects on frontline communities, is immoral, it is not an option.
The American Jobs Plan is the largest job investment since World War II. The goal is to help all of the American people, especially those who most help now. The most underserved and underrepresented groups will be seen and heard because they are the groups that suffer first and are most impacted by climate change and inequity. My faith compels me to action because inaction is not an option. That is why we need to let our elected officials to support and act.
Amani Reid
Philadelphia
Thumbs up for universal pre-K
Even though I’m not a working parent who relies on child care, I support universal child care. Universal child care means affordable, high-quality child care, from infancy through pre-K, universally available to every family that needs it.
Recent economic analysis shows that high-quality care from birth to age 5 yields a return on public investment of 13% annually, including better outcomes in education, earnings and health. And the benefits are greatest for those in low-wealth communities. Since Philly is one of the poorest large cities in the nation, it is especially important here.
However, the reason for universal, affordable quality child care that stands out for me is this: Nearly 9 out of 10 police chiefs said America could greatly reduce crime by expanding quality child care programs.
So, in my opinion, fully funding universal pre-K is a win-win strategy. It makes it more possible for parents to sustain long-term employment, it is an investment that benefits children, parents and the economy. And it is one of best ways to “defund the police” and “invest in our communities.”
Deborah Zubow
Philadelphia
