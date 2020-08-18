Parents must protect children on social networks
We live in the age of immediate payoff, with new technological advancements in the media. Every day a new platform appears on social networks, tempting our children and young people. But, as parents, are we aware of the dangers these platforms have?
We often hear stories about how children are addicted to video games or inappropriate content on the internet. Parents are the role models for our children. If our children always see us on our computer or in front of the television watching inappropriate or vulgar content, they will do the same.
As a Muslim Ahmadi father, the Holy Quran warns me to “Beware, you and your families, of a Fire.” [66: 7]. The Prophet Muhammad advised Muslims more than 1,400 years ago, “Indecency makes the one who practices it unpleasant, and humility and shyness bestow internal and external beauty on a modest person, making him beautiful.”
As parents, it is our responsibility to ensure that our children are protected from indecency and vulgarity. We need to constantly evaluate ourselves to make sure that we are not falling prey to these things. The world spiritual leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the caliph, says in his book “Social Networks,” “Fornication of the mind and eyes is a real thing and this gradually leads to real sin.”
Masroor Ahmad
Mechanicsburg
Trump wrong to insist that schools reopenDemented Donald Trump idiotically insists local school boards should illegally force your vulnerable children back into crowded classrooms unsafely as the Trump-caused COVID-19 catastrophe only continues to get worse, while on permanent vacation Trump golfs endlessly at the taxpayers’ expense.
Delusional Donald continues to claim the coronavirus will simply “disappear, one day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear” as some sort of sick, psychotic rationalization for his Russian-controlled regime’s intentional inaction during this deadly pandemic. Vladimir Putin and his pathetic puppet Trump aren’t fooling anyone other than Jim Jones Trump’s Orange Kool-Aid drinkers and their greedy, hypocritical charlatan pastors in their private jets.
Over 170,000 Americans are dead due to the Republican Party’s ongoing criminal negligence and purposefully incompetent cruelty. On Nov. 3, the American people will finally render their political and constitutional judgment against Orange Julius Caesar in a landslide defeat for the GOP of historic proportions. Adios, Trump!
And if the GOP’s dimwitted, draft-dodging version of Julius Caesar (who is more like a comb-over Caligula) follows through on his tyrannical, terroristic threats to sabotage and/or cancel this November’s presidential election, the American republic’s defenders will respond appropriately in the remaining days of traitor Trump’s pathological presidency. (Perhaps the Orange Emperor has never read William Shakespeare’s play about this subject?)
Jake Pickering
Arcata, Calif.
Trump, GOP wrong on requiring in-class attendance
As of July, 97,000-plus children tested positive for COVID-19, yet President Donald Trump and Republican governors insist on British-style WWI over-the-top tactics, where the Germans mowed down a generation, in requiring in-class attendance. Is there nothing new under the sun?
During American chattel slavery, when the slave master was in financial difficulty, he/she sold the children of the enslaved to recoup. We’re seeing this duplicated in Trump’s and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ forcing the children of the working class back into public schools. Our children, like Iphigenia, must be sacrificed for Trump’s fair economic wind in 2020.
The U.S. is a mixed-bag of history and myth. It sees its democracy “straight out” of Athens even during slavery. Marx stated that the children of the working class have economic value as replacement workers. “Every society reflects its economic system in its mode of production. Greece and Rome had slaves [first-line workers] and were slave societies. Capitalists profit by exploiting workers, paying them the lowest possible wages. With plenty of available workers, the capitalist can cut wages while increasing his profit.”
Some whites believe they’re becoming a minority, yet believe it’s patriotic to sacrifice their children, whereas peoples of color understand it’s not about race, but profit. Reynolds and Trump declare that in-class is for the “children’s mental health” — both sponsored under-funding/defunding mental-health bills affecting children.
Perhaps it’s time for peoples of color, the most affected group suffering COVID-19 outcomes, to practice ethical racism. This allows white patriots to send their children to in-person schooling, while we keep our Iphigenias home.
Mary Gravitt
Iowa City, Iowa
Our nation is imploding at frightening speedIt is astonishing that Americans are being treated in 2020 to the rupture of so many sacred institutions of this country that have functioned so well for so long. We knew it could, even would, happen. But this fast?
It is not just America’s burgeoning mistrust of national and state government. It’s not just the freefall of science into utter irrelevance right before our eyes. It’s not just the failure of humane law enforcement and the endless delay of justice in our courts. It’s not just the alarming passiveness of religious people and journalists.
It’s not just the robbery of the working poor by legal loan-sharking agencies, and the wallowing in debt of business and government right along with individuals and families.
It’s not just the decimation of schools by warring parents and teachers. It’s not just the easy willingness of the military to treat citizens like foreign enemies.
No, it’s not just these rather stupendous things. It is also the transparent corruption of our leaders and the hollowing-out of the souls of our people that send a shiver down the spine.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
