Pandemic is no excuse for Trump’s EPA rollbacks
The COVID-19 pandemic has been instilling fear, anxiety and stress among the global population, and it is safe to say that it has shone a light on the underlying problems at the core of various governments around the world. In the United States especially, the pandemic has exposed various systemic problems that should have triggered action from the current administration. However, nothing has changed. And the EPA has decided to leverage the pandemic to put the final nail in the coffin for many environmental regulations.
The pandemic is not a justifier to weaken limits on greenhouse gas emissions and roll back rules governing clean air, water and toxic chemicals. This situation should be an awakening to veer off from fossil fuels and more aggressively reduce anthropogenic carbon emissions. Fighting these rollbacks and amplifying an environmentally conscious narrative is crucial now more than ever.
Edoardo Amaniera
Philadelphia
Fight pollution in Philadelphia, ban plastic litter
On my daily walks down Walnut Street, I saw the daily struggle to fight pollution in Philadelphia. Too often, litter, particularly plastics, plagues the city streets.
Across the country, municipalities have passed measures that would ban or restrict single-use plastics to fight the pervasive problem of litter. A few days ago, the Pennsylvania legislature went the opposite direction and indefinitely extended a preemption that prohibits municipalities from fighting plastic pollution.
It is not as though Pennsylvania is less affected by pollution — plastic pollution and litter are major problems. Some of the issues that result from plastic pollution are economic, and this burden rests entirely on taxpayers. Millions of taxpayer dollars are spent on removing plastic bags from stormwater and sewer overflows. Every year PennDOT spends over $13 million cleaning up roadside litter alone.
To combat these challenges, municipalities across Pennsylvania have made painstaking attempts to pass local plastic bans. But this extension prevents those most affected from implementing solutions.
The measure is a devastating blow to our environment, economy and freedom. Do what is best for Philadelphia and Pennsylvanians at large, and hold your legislature accountable.
Jenna Pollack
Philadelphia
Trump is psychotic, and Americans pay with their livesIt’s not merely my personal opinion that Vladimir Putin’s puppet Donald Trump is deranged, delusional, demented and profoundly psychotic. That’s the educated opinion of the American medical community.
In April 2017, over 41,000 American mental health professionals signed and submitted the petition “Mental Health Professionals Declare Trump Is Mentally Ill and Must Be Removed,” which in part says the following:
“Donald Trump manifests a serious mental illness that renders him psychologically incapable of competently discharging the duties of president of the United States. And we respectfully request he be removed from office, according to article 4 of the 25th amendment to the Constitution, which states that the president will be replaced if he is ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office ... ‘”
I couldn’t have said it any better myself! It could not possibly be any more obvious than it already is at this point that the moronic Mad King Trump is completely mentally incapacitated, not to mention stone cold crazy. Traitor Trump is sinking fast, and the American people are paying for President Trumptanic’s idiotic incompetence with their lives by the tens of thousands!
Do any of you asinine Trump acolytes actually believe injecting household cleaners like Lysol or Clorox into your lungs is a legitimate and effective, non-lethal medical treatment for a coronavirus infection, as recently recommended by infamously insane dotard Dr. Donald Trump the plump chump?
If anyone out there actually agrees with Jim Jones Trump’s psychotic lethal injection recommendation for COVID-19, please seek psychiatric help immediately. And stop drinking the orange Kool-Aid already, conservative cult members! Unlike the ridiculous Republican Party, most Americans don’t want to be Jonestowned.
Joe Biden for president, folks.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
