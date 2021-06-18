Pass an inclusive growth budget
To: Mayor James Kenney and members of City Council,
We are writing to add our collective voice in support of investing in equity and economic development in this year’s budget, including reducing the tax burden on companies and individuals.
Together, we represent the vast majority of employers in Philadelphia and the vast number of employees, and with that, the vast majority of taxpayers. We represent major multinational firms and mom and pop stores, manufacturing and professional services, and neighborhood and Center City businesses. We are united in the belief that Philadelphia can and must increase both the number of people working in Philadelphia and the number of Philadelphians working.
As you finalize this year’s budget, we know that you are mindful that, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Philadelphia was the poorest big city in the country, and that Black and brown businesses and workers were impacted the most by the crisis COVID created. To address this crisis, it is important to focus on what people actually need to earn an income that can support themselves and families and save for retirement, as well as what the city needs to fund critical services.
We believe that the best way to support businesses that struggled to remain in business during the pandemic, help businesses that want to return their employees to work in the city, and entice new firms to come here is to reduce the taxes they pay. A recent survey performed by the city’s minority Chambers of Commerce found over 80% of businesses surveyed indicated that reducing BIRT taxes would have a positive or highly positive impact on their business. We know that taxes play a determinative role in businesses decisions and that Philadelphia has some of the highest taxes on businesses and employees in the country. That’s why we support cuts to the city’s business income and receipts tax (BIRT) and the wage taxes many small and medium-sized businesses pay.
While there are many important other needs for city funds, the $1.4 billion in the American Rescue Plan to the city creates opportunity for Philadelphia to restore severe cuts made to the operating budget in 2020; fund initiatives that address racial and income disparities and gun violence; and make economic development investments that prompt more expansive, equitable and inclusive growth, as well as invest in the city’s economic future. This is a rare “as well as” not “either-or” moment.
As you consider the final details of this year’s budget, we ask that you please keep in mind the reality that if businesses aren’t successful, they cannot pay taxes or employ people who will spend money and pay taxes. And without a stable and growing tax base, the city can’t make progress for all its residents. We thank you for all the work you do, and your consideration of our concerns as you continue your budget deliberations.
Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia
African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ, DE
Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Asian American Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia
Gerrymandering must be stopped
Everywhere we look, there is a new story about voter suppression initiatives. But did you know that Pennsylvania is already one of the most undemocratic states in the country? This is thanks to gerrymandering, a practice in which the state legislature redraws district maps every 10 years to favor one party and their voters while diminishing the power of their opposition. Essentially, legislators get to pick their own voters and guarantee themselves political victory.
Want proof of how gerrymandering skews our democracy? Look back at 2018 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that the 2011 congressional district map violated the State Constitution. That map, created by Republicans, allowed Democrats to obtain a mere five out of 18 seats despite the fact that Democrats had won more than half of the statewide vote.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court adopted a new map in time for the 2018 congressional elections, yet it never made changes to state legislative districts, which are just as badly gerrymandered for elections of our state representatives and senators. This is why we need LACRA, or SB 22. LACRA makes map-drawing fair and transparent such that neither party can easily gerrymander.
LACRA is co-sponsored by all state senators serving parts of Philadelphia except two: Sen. Vincent Hughes (District 7) and Sen. John Sabatina (District 5). I urge residents in both districts to call their state senators and ask that they co-sponsor this essential bill to promote fair and democratic Pennsylvania elections.
Sasha Brodskaya
Philadelphia
GOP is a party without a plan
Have you ever heard so much GOP noise without an agenda, no platform, no plan?
Congressman McCarthy “declared war” on House Democrats for 2022 without offering any plan — nothing but control. No doubt he had the blessing of Sen. “NO” McConnell when he made that declaration. Twenty-first century voters expect more than that. Why would McCarthy expect voter support if he fails to describe plans, goals? For 2022 and 2024, it’s not enough for GOP candidates to claim they attempted to defeat every Democratic bill offered, regardless of merit.
What does the congressman’s team offer the nation? Is it enough to the promise to defeat Democratic House members? Will he earn new votes for voting to retain a twice-impeached president, who subsequently lost re-election by 7 million votes?
McCarthy’s party needs a fresh start with goals and a better-qualified candidate.
Lavon Sumption
Lincoln, Nebraska
