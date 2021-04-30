DA Krasner’s reforms may bloom
Philly has reasons to celebrate which the pandemic got in the way of. The police shootings and resulting community strife occurring in Minneapolis, Chicago and other big cities has longer occur here. Locally one gunman peaceably arrested with the personal intervention and distraction of DA Larry Krasner. Kid’s whose only crime is believing they need a gun to protect themselves are given a second chance, so far only 2.5% have gone on to commit a violent crime, a chance to live a normal life. The victim's unit, DA and Mayor’s office is reaching out gun victims not to engage in the violence tit for tat, with the pandemic subsiding new intervention programs are in the works. Nine years ago Camden, NJ was totally corrupt and Camden the crime capital of the area. The police department was canceled and restarted with total reforms including community policing. Now only eight homicides so far this year. Let’s give DA Larry Krasner a chance to finish his reforms, whether or not he can approach what Camden has accomplished. PS, Commissioner Outlaw and DA Krasner please learn and hire from Camden.
Richard Kanegis,
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania should lead in solving climate crisis
As a college student, our current climate crisis has me terrified for what the future holds for my health and the health of the planet. I’ve lived in Pennsylvania my entire life and I want to see my home state take action to address the impacts of climate change. Pennsylvania is the fifth largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the entire country. So it’s our responsibility to be a leader in climate solutions and significantly reducing emissions. That’s why it’s so crucial that we join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).
By joining RGGI, Pennsylvania will join other Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in one of the most successful programs in the nation to reduce carbon emissions. RGGI works by setting a cap on power plant pollution and requiring power plant owners to pay for how much they pollute. It also reduces those caps every year so the air keeps getting cleaner and cleaner. It is projected that Pennsylvania’s participation will reduce carbon emissions by 188 million tons by 2030!
If Pennsylvania joins RGGI, our state will be an energy leader for the future! So, I want to encourage state leaders to take Pennsylvania in the right direction and reject any efforts that would prevent us from joining RGGI and fighting the climate crisis, including HB637/SB119.
Leslie Le
Philadelphia
Questions about Girard College admissions
What is the current criteria for admission to Girard College? I find it is now 95% Black and half are Boys and Half Girls. The will was broken because of Discrimination. Are the attendees from broken homes, or financially unable to support their children. Who oversees the Admissions Office and are there no White candidates who could be available to this once esteemed Institution?
Patricia Henry
Media
Editor’s note: On the Girard College website regarding eligibility it states “Does your student come from a home without one or both biological parents? (Children who live with grandparents, relatives, foster parents or guardians are also eligible. Children who live with one biological parent and a step-parent are eligible.)” among other criteria. There is no mention of ethnicity or race as a basis for admissions.
