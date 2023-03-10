Stop trains from transporting LNG in Pa.
When we hear the sounds of a train passing by our homes and communities, we rarely think about what these trains may be carrying. Unfortunately as we learned through the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and explosion, much of the unknown cargo on these trains can include explosive chemicals, flammable fuels and other volatile substances.
The potential for an explosion from a train carrying explosive fossil fuels or dangerous chemicals puts millions of Pennsylvanians — and tens of millions of Americans — at risk. To add insult to injury, efforts are underway to allow incredibly dangerous liquified natural gas (LNG) to be shipped by rail across Pennsylvania and the nation. The LNG-by-Rail rule places millions of Pennsylvanians at an even greater risk. An LNG train derailment and explosion could lead to a catastrophic train accident, dwarfing the calamity of the recent East Palestine freight accident — just 22 train cars of liquefied natural gas hold the equivalent energy of the Hiroshima bomb.
Thankfully, Pennsylvania Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan drafted a letter to the Biden administration calling for a halt to the dangerous proposal to transport liquified natural gas by rail.
U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle, Dwight Evans, Madeleine Dean and Mary Gay Scanlon joined as co-signers onto Houlahan’s letter to the White House, and for this I’d like to thank them. The only way to protect Pennsylvanians and all Americans from the threat of LNG trains is to stop this proposal in its tracks, and it’s great that our Philadelphia representatives are helping lead the charge.
Ellie Kerns
Philadelphia
Program will reduce carbon pollution in state
Pennsylvania recently joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a bipartisan program that has proven successful in cutting carbon pollution from power plants in 11 other states. This pollution is a leading contributor to climate change, and Pennsylvania produces more of it than all but four other states.
The impacts of climate change on our natural surroundings and human health have hit the Keystone State especially hard. Higher temperatures worsen smog, threatening children and adults with respiratory and cardiac problems.
RGGI will reduce Pennsylvania’s carbon pollution by 25%. Under the program, power companies would pay for the pollution they create, thus providing funds to invest in efficient and renewable energy, thereby further lowering pollution, reducing consumers’ electric bills, and creating jobs.
New Gov. Josh Shapiro has said that Pennsylvania must “take real action to address climate change, protect and create energy jobs, and ensure Pennsylvania has reliable, affordable and clean power for the long term.” RGGI will do just that.
Beatrice Zovich
Philadelphia
Carter’s choice may help demystify hospice care
Former President Jimmy Carter recently announced he has started home hospice care after a series of hospital stays. As praise for the 39th president rolled in, so did questions about what this means. While many believe hospice care is for patients in the final hours or days of life, that’s not always the case. It’s true that a prognosis of six months or less to live is a necessary part of the criteria, but that prognosis is based on the typical disease progression.
Hospice care is designed to provide quality-of-life care to support the patient for however long they have and if the physicians believe that the prognosis hasn’t changed.
Hospice is not a “place,” but rather a type of care that is delivered wherever the patient calls home, whether an assisted living facility, nursing home or private residence. Patients are visited by an interdisciplinary team of end-of-life-care professionals including nurses, aides, social workers, chaplains, volunteers and bereavement coordinators. Any medication, medical equipment and medical supplies are provided at no cost to the patient or their family.
Studies have shown multiple benefits to beginning hospice care early, including a higher quality of life, better pain management, and a higher likelihood to see end-of-life wishes fulfilled — particularly for those who began care at least 30 days before death.
It is our hope that Carter’s brave choice to share his journey will help demystify hospice care and encourage families to research the end-of-life resources available to them when the time comes.
Perry Farmer
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Transparency needed on Nord Stream pipelines
Seymour Hersh is an independent, investigative and esteemed journalist who published a 27-page report on his Substack site, “How America Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline” (2/8/2023). Whether his report is true or false, Americans now deserve transparency on this issue. The Biden administration has dismissed this report as “utterly false.” Because of the shocking allegations that beg to be either dismissed or validated, we need an immediate congressional investigation on this issue.
Hersh’s report also claimed that under the “Baltops 22” exercise, U.S. Navy and Norwegian divers planted explosives on the Nord Stream pipeline in June 2022 and these explosives were later detonated on Sept. 26, 2022. Hersh also claimed that “as long as Europe remained dependent on cheap natural gas, Washington was afraid that countries like Germany would be reluctant to support Ukraine with the money and supplies needed to defeat Russia.” It was no secret that President Joe Biden disapproved of the Nord Stream 2. He stated, “If Russia invades ... there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.” (Reuters 2/8/2022).
If the U.S. is responsible for this incident, the world will watch how we deal with the perpetrators of this sabotage. Russia has not forgotten about their pipelines. Regarding the Nord Stream sabotage, Russia’s Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said, “Russia can take political or legal action.” (Reuters, 2/9/2023). If America was responsible for bombing the Nord Stream pipelines, the U.S. needs to punish all those involved before Russia punishes all of us.
Marcia Brunelli
Glenolden
