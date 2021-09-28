State should increase renewable energy
For months on end we’ve been seeing the impacts of climate change, from Hurricane Ida’s devastating effects in Pennsylvania, to the state’s oppressive heat waves this summer to the Caldor fire in California. The climate crisis isn’t coming, it’s already here — and we must implement the solutions at our fingertips to prevent it from getting worse.
One critical step Pennsylvania can take is to increase the amount of renewable energy the state produces from solar and wind power. But sadly, Pennsylvania’s lagging behind.
Pennsylvania’s 2004 renewable energy law, the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard (AEPS), sets requirements for how much clean energy must be produced by utility companies supplying electricity in Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, these standards flatlined last summer, meaning utility companies in Pennsylvania are no longer required to increase the percentage of electricity that they produce from wind and solar each year.
Renewing and strengthening Pennsylvania’s AEPS is a crucial policy in our efforts to reduce climate and air pollution. There is no more time to wait — we need to rapidly transition away from fossil fuels and towards a renewable energy future.
I encourage state officials to move swiftly to renew and update these standards so that we can protect Pennsylvanian communities and avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
Rachel Vresilovic
PennEnvironment climate and clean energy associate
Philadelphia
We must fix unsafe school buildings
Philadelphia’s aging schools have long been the subject of debate, with recent crises involving asbestos and water leakage highlighting the long overdue need for action. Instead of being able to look forward to the return of in-person learning, students at schools like Science Leadership Academy at Beeber and Masterman have immediately been confronted with unsafe school buildings.
I’ve taught in schools with leaky roofs, rodents scattering across the floor, and no air conditioning when you need it most. Besides the obvious health hazards, these conditions send a deeper psychological message to our kids; society does not care about them. One can take a short trip to the Lower Merion School District to see that toxic school buildings would never be allowed to happen in more affluent communities.
There have been actions and initiatives by the state and local governments to address these issues, but as with many issues facing our education system, it comes down to funding. The reconciliation bill being floated in Washington, D.C., as part of the President’s Build Back Better agenda right now could help close that gap and begin to repair our crumbling school infrastructure, but it will require Congress to put our kids first and get the deal done. Passing the reconciliation bill is just a start. Other legislation, such as Jamal Bowman’s Green New Deal for Public Schools, would go even farther toward building the schools our students truly deserve.
We owe it to students and children to get this right.
Paul Presod
Former teacher, School District of Philadelphia
Philadelphia
GOP owes California $276 million
Pay up, Republican Party! You have to now.
Or we’ll sue you.
$276 million was wasted by CA Republicans
On this ridiculous recall; y’all lost big time!
Trump’s QAnon Kool-Aid crew are big liars.
False, foolish claims of fraud once again only
Proves the biggest losers are Republicans.
Sore loser Larry Elder said he wants to give
Reparations to descendants of slave owners.
Neo-Confederates are begging for death.
COVID-19 ceases the unvaccinated’s breath.
I’m tired of trying to protect lunatics’ health.
And of watching the GOP steal our wealth.
We the people will make the Republicans pay.
Or we’ll just take what we want anyway.
Give us Californians our $276 million back!
If you know what’s good for you, you’ll act.
Larry Elder wants a minimum wage of $0/hr.
Now you know why Democrats are in power.
Tell (GOP) to pay their bill in millions, 276.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.