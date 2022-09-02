Don’t renew speed cameras on the Boulevard
Camera data is kept secret by Pennsylvania law. From the statute:
“... information gathered [by speed cameras] ... under this section ... is kept by the Commonwealth ... for the exclusive purpose of discharging its duties under this section. The information shall not be deemed a public record under the ... Right-to-Know Law. ...”
So any claims by the camera promoters that the Boulevard is safer are highly questionable. If they want to end the speeding, all they have to do is synchronize the traffic lights to 45 mph and like magic, the speeding would end.
But that won’t make millions of dollars for the city or the camera makers, so, even though that would make the road safer, they won’t do it. They are keeping the Boulevard dangerous for the profits.
In Washington, D.C., accident rates have not improved after issuing $500 million in speed camera tickets. Washington, D.C., has been using speed cameras for more than a decade, but traffic safety has not improved. The city’s private vendors have mailed more than 7 million photo tickets and collected a half-billion dollars in revenue; injury accidents have not declined as they have throughout the rest of the country.
This is the fate of Roosevelt Boulevard if speed cameras are renewed. On top of that, there is a push to put speed cameras on every road in Pennsylvania. Predatory enforcement-for-profit will not make roads safer. Best practices highway safety engineering will.
Tom McCarey
Member of National Motorists Association
Construction at Meadows will hurt environment
I can’t stop looking at the pictures of cleared space that only last week was populated by enormous heritage trees. Construction has started at the FDR Park Meadows that will irreversibly destroy an astounding 70 acres of the 160-acre wetlands for construction of 26 sports fields. Twelve of them will be made with Astroturf.
This process has been marked by lack of transparency regarding the destruction and little to no willingness to further discuss the plan or environmental reports by the leadership of the Fairmount Parks Conservancy or city officials.
As a resident of South Philly, FDR Park’s Meadowlands are beloved to me. I have crushed mugwort between my fingers on foraging expeditions, been happily lost in the dense bracken while riding my bike, and watched planes from the long strip of wildflower meadows on the south end. If the Meadowlands are turned into Astroturf — a far cry from their claimed conservation — it will be a great loss for many Philadelphians for whom this special place has been a refuge.
Ross Perfetti
Philadelphia
Concerned about human trafficking in PennsylvaniaHuman trafficking happens in Pennsylvania. If Senate Bill 106 sponsored by Sen. David Argall (R-Schuylkill) passes it would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution so our citizens would have no rights to abortion or any rights related to abortion. In the case of a trafficking victim, she might try to end the pregnancy herself without medical assistance because the trafficker will kill her if she is pregnant. Without access to abortions, there will be women, for whatever reasons, self-managing abortions without the care of a nurse practitioner or doctor. Lives will be lost. So does this really make sense? Tell your legislators to oppose SB 106.
Kathy Cook
Environmental policy director
League of Women Voters PA
