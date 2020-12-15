Students speak up on tax abatement, school funding
The Tribune covered a Council hearing that moved forward legislation to delay reforms to the tax abatement. This bill will hold up funding for public education, most directly impacting young people. Students from AAU and VietLead testified and we hope the Tribune will help amplify their voices:
“Schools are extremely underfunded and are becoming hazardous to children and teachers ... Lead and asbestos are a huge problem in schools, so why is there no action to get rid of them? We’ve seen the news and heard stories about students and teachers getting extremely sick while being at school ... It’s not fair and we can’t keep prolonging the needed funds that go towards our schools and city.” (Aleena Tan, Central)
“My family has been living in this city for decades and we’ve built the communities where new developers are now building luxury townhouses. Before today’s hearing, I talked with my community members, who barely know the basic facts of the tax abatement. And yet my neighbors are the ones who have repeatedly been displaced from the Northeast because their housing costs kept increasing.” (Lin Lin, Central)
“In my freshman year, a friend of mine left food in her locker. The next day, when she opened her locker, a rat ran out. Going to the bathroom is even an issue ... If we’re already struggling to supply basic necessities and can’t even afford to repair our bathroom stalls, how could Council even consider withholding money?” (Carlie Zhang, Central)
Jenny Chen
Philadelphia
A compromise for changing the Electoral College
The debate has started again as to whether the U.S. Constitution should be amended in order to change the presidential election process. Some promote eliminating the Electoral College in favor of a direct popular vote for president while others believe the Electoral College should remain unchanged.
Just as compromise solved the initial problems of the framers, so it is that compromise can solve this problem. The solution is to change the electoral votes to electoral points and reward each candidate a percentage of points based on the percentage of popular votes received in each state.
This would eliminate the “winner takes all” system thus allowing for all the votes to count. A voter is more apt to believe their vote counted when a percentage of popular votes are taken into account rather than the “all or nothing” system currently in existence. Further, this new system would integrate the desire for a popular vote for president with the need for the individual states to determine who actually gets elected.
For 2020, multiplying the percentage of votes each candidate received in each state times the number of electoral votes in each state results in the following: Biden 267.23 and Trump 252.33. Multiplying the percentage of popular votes each candidate received nationwide times the total number of electoral votes {538} results in the following: Biden 274.92 and Trump 253.40.
Joe Bialek
Cleveland
Philadanco’s founder, director is a blessing
Fifty years ago, at the age of 15, I was student with Philadanco, a Philadelphia-based dance company with international acclaim.
Joan Myers Brown, founder and director, and Philadanco give young people of all ethnic groups the opportunity to showcase their talent and compete. Myer Brown has set an example for others to follow. She is a blessing.
Cynthia Morrow
Philadelphia
