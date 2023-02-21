Building a cleaner future in Philadelphia
There is a significant change happening in the Philadelphia skyline. One of the largest developments in Philadelphia’s history is underway: the Bellwether District. Once a 150-year-old refinery, this site will become a new business district that spans South and Southwest Philly. This redevelopment is slated to create more than 19,000 permanent jobs, including construction jobs that will generate an estimated $9 million of compensation for workers.
As a Southwest Philadelphia resident, a member of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, and a carpenter instructor at the Carpenters’ Apprentice Ready Program (CARP), I see first-hand how the Bellwether District is already making an impact on our city. Both CARP and the Bellwether District are committed to bringing more diverse representation to the construction industry. And, through our partnership, both organizations are working to identify and enroll South and Southwest Philadelphia residents in the CARP program.
We are also working closely to ensure CARP graduates can someday work at the Bellwether District. We are happy that the Bellwether District has provided continued support for the CARP program and our graduates.
For these reasons and more, CARP is proud to partner with the Bellwether District to create a more diverse pipeline of workers who will support not only this project but others throughout our city and region.
Ron Walsh
Program coordinator,
Carpenters Apprentice Ready Program
Decreasing soot would help millions in Pa.
Philadelphia has been my home for the past decade, and I can feel how pollution hangs in the air over it. When I traveled to the Poconos to see my grandparents it was a sigh of relief, the air felt so much lighter and cleaner. Multiple members of my family in Philadelphia have suffered with asthma and cardiovascular health issues, both of which can be caused by or worsened by air pollution. One of the most common and pernicious threats to our air is soot, or fine particulate, pollution. Breathing in soot can cause brain damage, heart attacks and lung disease.
Decreasing the amount of soot in our air would help millions of people in Pennsylvania, especially vulnerable populations who are at a higher risk of health issues from soot. While the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently proposed stronger protections against soot, more stringent standards need to be adopted. Lowering the limit to the lowest level recommended by the EPA’s Science Advisory Board could save four times as many lives.
Everyone in Pennsylvania deserves to be able to breathe clean air, and not live in fear of the health risks that come with soot pollution. The EPA public comment period ends March 28, and you can encourage the EPA to adapt harsher standards against soot here at bit.ly/paeSoot.
Sophie Davis
Havertown
