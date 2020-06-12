Defunding police makes no sense
Recent events have shown that our democracy is imperfect, but has the elasticity to bend but not break. The short victories experienced by the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights sympathizers will quickly evaporate if not checked by moderate pragmatic leaders.
The country seems to be dead set on jumping off a cliff into a Trump-led conservative racist abyss; or jumping off a corresponding cliff of radical leftist thinking run by anarchists. Both are bad. Ninety of Blacks do not want the police defunded. Instead, what we need is practical, solutions-based leadership that will address the imperfections in our union, toward a more equitable and just society.
Police departments need internal and external reform including retraining, utilizing non-lethal methods for the unarmed, recruiting and promoting a more diverse force, retraining for all policing methods, diversity and inclusion training, training on Black/police history, de-escalation training, and revamping police arbitration.
Blacks are five times more likely to be arrested versus whites, and thus serve as fuel for the burgeoning criminal justice industrial complex. The recent events in Minneapolis, Georgia and Louisville, Kentucky, illuminate the need for reform.
A recent survey showed that the majority of Americans support peaceful protests, but 71% of Americans support sending in the National Guard if protests turn violent. It is clear that if the movement is taken over by a few radical/leftists whose call is to defund the police, then the recent civil rights victories that have been won, particularly in stirring the conscience of all Americans, will evaporate.
Blane F. Stoddart
Member, Pennsylvania Governor’s Commission on African American Affairs
Now, more than ever: support Philly culture fund and AAMPIn this tumultuous historical moment when violence against Black people is apparent and the ravages of COVID-19 fall disproportionally on people of color, this is a time for our tax dollars to be used to strengthen communities that have felt the brunt of political and economic privations. Cultural opportunities are essential ingredients for a just future.
The impact of the proposed revised city budget, which calls for the decimation of cultural funding, would be yet another attack on our community. With the proposed elimination of the Philadelphia Cultural Fund (PCF) and the defunding of the African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP), the mayor’s revised budget would have a devastating impact on the cultural offerings that help make Philadelphia a livable city.
PCF awards nearly $3 million annually to support the operations of 349 organizations located in neighborhoods throughout the city. These organizations, deeply embedded in the communities they serve, transform lives across generations.
AAMP distinguishes itself by showcasing the work of both emerging and renowned artists of African descent whose work is rarely included in the exhibitions of mainstream institutions. AAMP contributes to Philadelphia’s cultural economy by attracting over 60,000 visitors annually.
This critical moment is an inflection point when the lives of people of color are no longer sacrificed or put on hold. The city’s expressed commitment to equity should be matched by investments in both PCF and AAMP. These organizations have made outsized contributions to our cultural ecosystem as they ensure that our communities of color have access to the benefits of arts, culture and education.
Louis Massiah
Philadelphia
The writer is a filmmaker and director of the Scribe Video Center, which has been supported by the Philadelphia Cultural Fund
We won’t be safe
until we dismantle
white supremacy
We live in a world fraught with inequities centered around race — our laws, systems and institutions give advantages to white individuals at the expense of Black people. As an anti-domestic violence service provider in Philadelphia, the majority of our clients are Black women who must battle layers of racial injustice to break free from abusive relationships.
Compounding this is the fact that we were founded by white feminists in 1976, and have spent much of our history operating under a white-centered lens. The notion that police would de-escalate domestic violence situations worked just fine for our white founders, but not so for our clients of color who can’t call the police without fear that their abusive partner could be shot or that their teenage son could be arrested if he intervenes.
Approximately four years ago, we began looking at ourselves with a racial justice lens — questioning our policies and procedures, salary structures, program modalities and leadership composition. The more we have leaned into this space, the better we have been able to make a difference for our clients and staff.
Creating a safe environment for honest conversations and looking at ourselves candidly has been humbling, and we are far from actively dismantling all of the effects of white supremacy in our organization. But we are committed to the lifelong daily work of being an anti-racist organization, because none of us can be safe and free until we dismantle white supremacy and stop the violent oppression of our Black neighbors.
Jeannine Lisitski
Philadelphia
