Your community is counting on you
We are days away from completing the census, a once-every-10-years population count of everyone living in the country, and I have an urgent request for Pennsylvania: Respond to the 2020 Census today. It only takes a few minutes, but your response will make a difference to your community for the next decade. And if you have already responded, please encourage your neighbor to do the same.
Your responses impact how much funding your community receives for essential services such as health care, emergency and disaster response, education, jobs and roads. It also determines your state’s representation in the U.S House of Representatives.
Right now, Pennsylvania has a total response rate of 99.7%. We are knocking on doors and calling households to make sure everyone is counted. If you are visited or called by a census taker, please cooperate. You may even get a follow-up visit to verify your information. You can also still respond online at 2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020, or by returning the paper questionnaire by mail.
The U.S. Census Bureau is committed to counting everyone and maintaining the confidentiality of your response. But we need your help to complete this constitutional requirement — please take this opportunity to shape your future.
Fernando E. Armstrong
Director, Philadelphia Regional Office
U.S. Census Bureau
A doctor’s view of Trump’s impact on health care
I want to explain what President Donald Trump’s policies mean to me as a doctor: Trump provided no substance to his health plan in the [Sept. 29] debate, displaying a level of indecency extreme by even his own standards. Unfortunately, this meant we didn’t hear much about his record. I wanted to set the facts straight, and tell you what Trump’s policies mean to me as a doctor.
When questioned on his alternative to the Affordable Care Act — the very law that his party is trying to strike down in court — Trump dodged. Yet Trump’s efforts to strike down the ACA would jeopardize health coverage for millions with pre-existing conditions, including many of my patients.
When confronted about his administration’s failed response to the pandemic — 200,000 deaths and counting — he fell back on empty insults. Unfortunately, these could not hide the fact that he downplayed the threat of COVID-19 early on despite knowing it was deadly, promoted fake treatments like injecting bleach, and ignored the advice of public health experts to act more decisively. Trump’s empty rhetoric and disgraceful conduct was a stark contrast from former Vice President Joe Biden, who showed the compassionate, decisive leadership that we need in the White House.
Biden plans to protect the ACA and expand access to millions through a public option. He spoke with pride and will restore dignity to the White House. I’ve made a plan to vote early for Biden this November, and you should, too.
Hari Shankar
Philadelphia
Trump has not protected the U.S.
President Trump, you have had almost four years to lead the United States and have failed us by your own choosing. Whether it be in foreign policy and domestic policy you have not protected the United States as commander-in-chief.
Now comes the latest news about your complete disrespect for our military and total disregard for the COVID- 19 virus. We the American people have finally borne witness to what happens when they place an incompetent business leader into the Oval Office. Quality of life is not a business decision, sir, but rather it is a humane choice to be empathetic to those who cannot help themselves.
Joe Biden has that empathy and will return the United States to the era when we were respected internationally because of how we treat our citizens domestically.
This election is a clear choice between those who have never had it so good and those of us who know we can do better. Joe Biden will lead us there.
Fellow citizens, exercise your right to vote to preserve your sacred heritage, promote your children’s future and obtain the blessings of liberty we all cherish.
To restore a sense of decency to the United States, rise and vote!
Joe Bialek
Cleveland
Trump acting like a Soviet dictator
Observing the first presidential debate reminded me of Nikita Khrushchev’s “The Crimes of the Stalin Era” (1962) while recalling the communist victory fist Donald Trump makes at rallies (while disavowing socialism/communism).
It was deja vu 2020 hearing Trump appeal to the “Proud Boys,” as he had to Russia in 2016 — reinforcing my belief that the most dangerous days the American people will ever face are between Nov. 3, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021.
Trump will remain commander-in-chief of the military, and if he loses, may call out the military on the people. It’s how Third World dictators maintain their power. Trump has stated/intimated that he will not leave office quietly. Trump’s a vengeful, punitive man determined to be president-for-life as Stalin was president-for-life.
Thereby, Trump is the living embodiment of Joseph Stalin. Khrushchev posits Stalin originated the concept of “enemy of the people.” This term automatically rendered it unnecessary to prove guilt and made possible cruel repression violating all norms of legality/decency against anyone who in any way disagreed with Stalin.
“Enemy of the people” actually eliminated the possibility of defending one’s views on disputed issues. The only proof was the accused himself, and “confessions” were acquired through torture/disgrace, resulting in many innocent persons becoming victims.
Mary Gravitt
Iowa City, Iowa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.