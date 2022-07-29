State lawmakers are wrong on Krasner
I don’t want to sound ungrateful when western Pennsylvania state representatives finally want to do something to help Philadelphia residents. But where were they when we needed their votes to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour? Or when there was a bill to fund our schools fully and fairly? Or when we tried to control gun violence by banning ghost guns?
We Philly voters, including white folks like me, are all concerned about crime, so we elected District Attorney Larry Krasner twice because we want laws upheld that make everyone safe and that restore justice to Black, brown and poor communities. We hear that crime is no better or worse in other cities all over the country – cities with either traditional or progressive district attorneys.
So thanks but no thanks! Impeaching DA Krasner is not the kind of help we need.
Sylvia Metzler
POWER Interfaith Live Free Campaign
Philadelphia
EPA should push to cut emissions of methane
As I walk outside of my apartment in Philadelphia, I’m often overwhelmed by extreme heat and poor air quality. And I realize that it’s because of fossil fuels polluting our air and contributing to climate change.
Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gasses that are harming our planet. According to the Compendium of Chemical Hazards, high levels of methane can cause mood changes, slurred speech, vision problems, memory loss, nausea, vomiting, facial flushing and headache. We have to address this issue, and hold oil and gas companies accountable to reduce methane pollution.
To do this, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed new safeguards under the Clean Air Act that would crack down on oil and gas companies leaking harmful methane pollution into our atmosphere. This would lower methane emissions by nearly 41 million metric tons.
While this is a crucial step, we need to make sure they go even further by mandating regular inspections of small wells and banning routine flaring. Not only will this help our planet and health, but reducing methane pollution also has strong support from the public, as 71% of registered voters support the U.S. strengthening rules to reduce oil and gas methane pollution.
It is necessary that the EPA does everything in their power to reduce methane emissions. For us, and the future generations of our planet, we must take action now.
Nadell Harris
Philadelphia
Leaders should step up to tackle climate change
Two weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a heavy blow to efforts to tackle climate change. Their ruling in the case of West Virginia vs. EPA restricts the authority of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to limit carbon emissions from power plants, which account for about a quarter of the nation’s climate pollution.
Science says that to avoid the worst impacts of climate change — like extreme heat, intense flooding and rising sea levels — we should be doing everything we can to drastically cut carbon pollution and transition to 100% clean, renewable energy. But now, the agency we tasked with leading this transition has lost a critical tool to get the job done.
In the face of the Supreme Court’s anti-environmental ruling, it’s more important than ever that our elected leaders take steps to rein in climate pollution. Congress should amend the Clean Air Act to give the EPA full authority to tackle climate change and also pass bold investments in climate action and clean energy; federal officials should approve the pending proposal to reduce methane from oil and gas drilling; and legislators in Harrisburg should swiftly implement policies to transition Pennsylvania to 100% renewable energy.
There’s no time to wait. We need our leaders to take action now so that we have clean air to breathe and a safe, livable planet to call home.
Olivia Perfetti
Pittsburgh
Olivia Perfetti is an organizer with PennEnvironment, a statewide environmental advocacy nonprofit.
Praise for Kamala Harris
Our commander in chief has gotten COVID. I pray a good recovery but I lived to see Vice President Kamala Harris as acting president. God bless America!
Barbara Mack
Philadelphia
