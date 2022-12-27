Praise for high-quality pre-kindergarten program
I recently joined in celebrating the expansion of a high-quality prekindergarten program at Amazing Kidz Academy in the Oxford Circle area, which was made possible due to additional funding for the Pre-K Counts program in this year’s state budget.
It may seem strange that a sheriff — who often engages with city residents at some of the most challenging times of their lives — is standing up to celebrate early learning. I did so because the early years are critical in preparing our youngest learners for school success. The results pay dividends for years to come in the form of decreased behavior problems, higher academic achievement, higher rates of high school graduation, and reduced crime and incarceration.
I am proud of the Amazing Kidz Academy for expanding the number of children it can serve and thankful that the General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf continue to recognize the importance of increasing funding for high-quality pre-k.
Rochelle Bilal
Sheriff of the city and county of Philadelphia
Decarbonize the economy and shift to renewable sources
Most of us have seen the news or have experienced firsthand the devastating impacts of climate change. It has been well established that human activity is largely responsible, mostly through the burning of fossil fuels. In order to stave off the worst effects of climate change it will be necessary to prevent Earth’s average temperature from surpassing 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels (we are already at 1.1 degrees) by mid-century.
We must therefore rapidly decarbonize every sector of the economy and shift to renewable sources for electricity generation, transportation, heating and industry. In order to achieve the goal of keeping within 1.5 degrees, in addition to transitioning away from dirty energy it will also be necessary to remove excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Carbon dioxide removal (CDR) will be needed particularly for hard-to-decarbonize and energy-intensive sectors like heavy industry. This can be achieved in various ways which fall into two categories: nature-based carbon sequestration through things such as reforesting or no-till agriculture, and engineered removal using, for instance, direct air capture or injecting carbon into the cement manufacturing process (cement making is a top source of climate pollution).
Recent federal legislation will help ramp up research, development and deployment of CDR through public-private partnerships. Emissions reductions together with carbon dioxide removal will help stop dangerous warming and give us a fighting chance to ensure a sustainable planet for generations to come.
Richard Cole
West Norriton
Enjoyed trip to Philadelphia
My wife and I visited Philadelphia from Nov. 5-9. The main reason for our trip was to watch the St. Louis Blues play the Flyers. Other than the game, we had a great time in Philadelphia. Everyone we met was so friendly, nice and helpful.
We stayed at a hotel downtown near the Reading Terminal and used the Jefferson train station. The people at that station and the other stations where we needed assistance were some of the nicest and most helpful people we’ve met anywhere.
We also did our share of bar hopping while in Philly. We were at Dirty Franks for the last game of the World Series. Even though the Phillies lost, people took the loss with class. We went to The Dive, the 12 Steps Down bar, MilkBoy and other places and met more nice and helpful people who gave us tips on where to eat and other things to do.
In short, we just want to say thanks to the great workers at the train stations, all the nice and helpful bartenders and patrons and all the great Philadelphians that helped make our trip so enjoyable.
Mike Henke
Florissant, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.