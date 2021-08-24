Black activists shouldn't speak for other groups
In the U.S., generational gaps have a way of erasing history. This nation is more multicultural than it was in the 1960s, which was the period when the Civil Rights and Black Power Movements reached their zeniths in both the number of activists and the goals that were accomplished. Both movements to varying degrees involved older and younger African Americans, males and females, and in some instances white American supporters.
If we are to listen to this new generation of Black activists and some of their prominent intellectuals, going by their repeated categorization of today's oppressed victims, besides African Americans, they routinely seem to include and speak for brown people (whoever they are), the LGBTQ population, and on occasion for Asians.
Members of the earlier Civil Rights and Black Power Movements never adopted this posture. We only spoke on behalf of African Americans because we recognized and respected the uniqueness of our oppressive history and current reality. We respected the idea of "self-determination" and the ability of other oppressed groups to speak for themselves, which was exemplified by the Puerto Rican organization called The Young Lords and Mexican-American leader Cesar Chavez, who started the National Farm Workers Association, which later merged with the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee to become the United Farm Workers labor union.
I seriously doubt that any of these other groups spoken on behalf of by Black Lives Matter activists, young Black intellectuals, and other young Black spokespersons ever formally requested that they be spoken for and protested on behalf of. I also seriously doubt if any of today's young Black activists and thinkers ever contacted these people and their organizations beforehand.
And while it may simply reflect my limited experience despite reading three newspapers per day and listening to progressive radio and television news programs, I have never seen any Black protests that were noticeably supported by any organizations and activists from brown, LGBTQ or Asian communities. And with the recent exception of occasional protests in certain Asian communities in response to their victimization generated by the coronavirus, I cannot recall any of these other groups generating protests on their own behalf.
It makes me wonder about the motives behind this unrequested inclusivity of groups generally considered non-Black by today's young Black activists. My only wish is that it not be based on an inherent sense of collective weakness of such a degree that Blacks feel compelled to inflate their influence using fiction.
Len Mfuasi
Philadelphia
'With freedom comes obligations'
Listen up, Republican “girlie men.” The Republican former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, made the following public statement directed at you foolish, selfish, anti-science folks during a televised interview on CNN on Aug. 11:
“I think people should know there is a virus here, it kills people. And the only way we prevent it is we get vaccinated, we wear masks, we do social distancing, washing your hands all of the time, and not just to think about it, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities… It’s like, no different than a traffic light. They put the traffic light in the intersection so someone doesn’t kill someone else by accident. You cannot say, ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m going to stop here, I’m going to go right through it.’ Yeah, then you kill someone else. It is the same thing with the virus. You cannot go and not put the mask on because when you breathe you can infect someone else, and you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die… We have to come together rather than fighting and always just saying, ‘According to my principles this is a free country and I have the freedom to wear no mask.’ Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask, but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask.”
Jake Pickering
Arcata, Calif.
Pray to overcome delta variant
Now, when the world thinks we've made it over this hurdle (pandemic), (comes) the Delta variant. Those who have been torn apart by racial bias know God made us come together as one. In a tragic moment in time may all colors and creeds pray together for a way to climb over this mountain.
Barbara Mack
Philadelphia
