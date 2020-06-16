In solidarity with protesters
Famed writer James Baldwin eloquently discussed the racial animus in “Next Time Fire,” prophesying the current racial mayhem. Malcolm X made the clarion call “the chickens are coming home to roost.” Observing the 9-minute traumatizing killing of George Floyd by those racist thug cops ignited anger within me.
That retraumatized me for my own recent encounters with four Philly white Cops. I was accosted by guns pointed toward my head due to an altercation I had with a fellow tenant. Then they put handcuffs on me without giving me opportunity to communicate my grievances.
Secondly, I was accosted by another police episode this year where I called the police to ask them to ask a neighbor to turn down her music. I was treated like an animal, a child, and blatantly disrespected as they tried to make me the culprit, handcuffing me in my apartment.
I am in solidarity with the protesters, looting and rioting until authentic police reform and laws are legislated in America. I am an immensely suspicious and cynical of the Democrats’ proposals for police reforms, a dog-and-pony show. However, I tenaciously believe Jesus Christ is using this killing to expose the systematic police brutality amongst Black and Brown bodies.
Other brewing racial and class issues in America are simmering. Looks like the burning fire is here in America, and the chickens are stretching for social justice. No justice, no peace! War on the poor! God don’t like ugly. Peace!
Louis Lark
Philadelphia
Kenney’s parking tax hike questioned
During what is arguably one of the greatest economic disasters in Philadelphia’s history, Mayor Jim Kenney last month initially proposed $50 million in new taxes, including a 20% increase to the city’s parking tax.
Rebounding from the COVID-19 crisis may make parking more important to this city’s survival than ever before. How many Philadelphians will quickly return to public transit or jump in cabs or Ubers when the city fully opens again? Rather than imposing a more unsustainable burden on parking and the citizens who count on it, shouldn’t the city be encouraging residents, workers and visitors to come back into town and reboot our economy?
Those who park in our garages or on our lots are overwhelmingly residents of Philadelphia. A recent analysis by the Philadelphia Parking Association found that 75 percent of parking revenues at the city’s private facilities come from customers who live here.
Our industry employs over 2,000 people in Philadelphia. A large majority of our employees are Black and brown like me, live in the city and grew up in poverty. Many immigrated here. Yet, we have made careers in the business.
Parking has been one of the few industries that offer career advancement to those without a post-secondary degree. I’m an example. I was born (and still live) in North Philadelphia. I have the honor of being the longest tenured (41 years) non-family employee at Parkway. I started working at different parking lots and was regularly promoted. Today I run our operations at the Philadelphia Airport.
Charles Newkirk
Director of operations
Airport Parkway Corporation
