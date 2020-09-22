Letters to the editor

Foreign aid helps national security
While foreign aid accounts for less than 1% of the federal budget, the current administration’s proposed 22% cut to the international affairs budget intends to slash these funds in order to increase military spending, despite the fact that foreign aid protects America’s national security. If that sounds counterintuitive, that’s because it is. Let me explain.
It’s clear that when we implement our development and diplomacy programs to promote stability in weak states, it reduces the risk of violent terrorist organizations operating freely. The international affairs budget also allows us to fight potential national security threats through preventative measures to address the underlying factors that lead to radicalism without putting our soldiers’ lives at risk. In fact, former Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Mike Mullen (Ret.) wrote to Congress supporting this notion, saying, “The more we cut the international affairs budget, the higher the risk for longer and deadlier military operations.”
If you still aren’t convinced that foreign aid plays a critical role in protecting our national security, I hope the 140 retired three- and four-star generals who called on Congress in 2019 to increase funding for the international affairs budget can sway your opinion.
I ask that my representatives, Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and Rep. Madeleine Dean, and the rest of Congress reject the administration’s proposed budget cut and instead fully fund the international affairs budget for our soldiers and the American people who are safer because of it.
Nisaa DuFour
Elkins Park
Support bill to penalize assisting suicide of minorsSuicide is never a comfortable issue to discuss, but now is one of those times to have that talk. The pandemic has contributed to a mental health crisis in our communities, as students struggle to adapt to restricted social activities. The state’s Safe2Say hotline found an 18% increase in tips related to suicide during the 2019-20 school year. Hotline tips related to suicide accounted for 37% of all tips after March 13.
Horrifically, encouraging suicide by bullying is adding to this problem. To combat this, the Pennsylvania General Assembly is considering legislation, known as Shawn’s Law, which would increase criminal penalties for anyone who causes or aids a minor or someone with an intellectual disability to take their own life. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Dawn Keefer, is tragically stalled in the Senate, and there are few session days left to pass this important bill.
This legislation is desperately needed to prevent the continued preying on troubled youth and the mentally challenged. Even in an election year when our politics are polarized, this is nonpartisan legislation we can all get behind.
Eric Failing
Executive director
Pennsylvania Catholic Conference
We need politicians who respect sciencePresident Donald Trump has promoted a fatalistic view of COVID-19 and climate change. Regarding COVID-19 deaths, he said: “It is what it is.” Notably, the United States has less than 5% of the world’s population, but more than 20% of its coronavirus deaths.
With respect to hurricane damage in Texas, Trump stated: “You’ve had tremendous storms in Texas for many decades, and for many centuries, and that’s the way it is.”
Now, in the face of conclusive contradictory evidence, Trump blames the devastating Western wildfires primarily on forest management, while dismissing climate change.
Although fire management practices do play a role with regard to these tragic wildfires, climate change also has a profound impact. According to physicist Phillip B. Duffy, president of the Woodwell Climate Research Center: “Fundamentally the science is very, very simple. Warmer and drier conditions create drier fuel. What would have been a fire easily extinguished now just grows very quickly and becomes out of control.”
Government is incapable of dealing with crises when it exclusively chooses evidence that fits its beliefs.
Earth scientist Julien Emile-Geay asserts that the 2020 election is “a referendum on objective reality.” This is exemplified by Trump’s Orwellian claim that the U.S. has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world.
On Nov. 3, let’s vote for candidates who respect science.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corner, Wis.
The bait: Asking adult questionsDoes President Donald Trump’s taped confession to Bob Woodward betraying the trust of the American people — denying the danger of COVID-19 — mark him as a traitor? And what about his attempted sabotaging of the U.S. Postal Service? His relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin (materially supporting the enemy by refusing to confront Putin about Afghanistan troop-bounties), disregarding American intelligence; creating false enemies-of-the-people: China and the U.S. press; denigrating climate change with quips, and giving the communist-power-fist at his rallies, when he claims to hate socialism?
On “Morning Edition” on Sept. 16, we learn of Nazi-type medical experiments on undocumented women: unnecessary hysterectomies in an ICE concentration camp in Georgia. What do Charles Koch and white-Evangelical anti-abortionists think about this? And the N-95 respirator mask shortage is due to Trump’s quid-pro-quo crony capitalism; only the big manufacturers get the profitable business. Trump’s lie: “We’re bringing our business back from China.”
Mary Gravitt
Iowa City, Iowa
Trump rabble-rouses at his rallies in preparation for his loss and Joe Biden’s win in 2020. At every rally, he warns the election’s rigged. In Reno, Trump encouraged supporters to “poll watch.” (Problematic in Black and other peoples-of-color neighborhoods because it indicates an attempt at intimidation.) Imagine, they will/may be armed having police protection like in Kenosha.
Mary Gravitt
Iowa City, Iowa
The lesson of 9/11 still holds trueNineteen years ago, I can vividly remember as a young husband and father being home from work in a small two-bedroom apartment suffering from kidney stones. My wife had just left for work and would be dropping our daughter off at daycare. I would start my day by turning on the television, where I just witnessed a plane fly into the World Trade Center in New York City.
At the time I thought maybe I was watching a trailer to an upcoming action movie, but as the news commentators reported, this was happening in real time. It was not until I witnessed the second plane hit the other tower that the gravity of that moment truly hit me. “We (the collective we) were under attack.” At that moment I called my wife and told her to pick up the baby and come home, our country was under attack.
What promptly followed the catastrophic events of 9/11 was a level of despair, empathy, patriotism and resolution that I have not seen rivaled again in my lifetime. During this time in our history, no one thought about party politics, race or class, but as a collective we knew that it would be critical to rebuild both spiritually and physically together.
The moniker of we “must never forget” was established and still holds true today. The loss of 3,000 lives is a stark reminder of the vulnerability each of us felt as Americans.
Brian Ellis
Sicklerville, N.J.
