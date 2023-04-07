One-party rule weakens the city
Thinking about the Philadelphia mayor’s race, where the winner of the Democratic primary will be the putative winner in November, recalled the April 3, 1944, Supreme Court decision of Smith v. Allwright, which banned states from barring African-American voters in primary elections. That case arose when the South was dominated by the Democratic Party and the real electoral contest was decided in the primary, not the November election.
I’m a registered Democrat and don’t live in Philadelphia, but the lack of viable opposition to Philadelphia’s one-party rule weakens the city, which functions best when competing ideas from opposition parties are heard and political compromises are reached.
Florida, Iowa governors choose the wrong path
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared that the word “WOKE” has gone to Florida to die. DeSantis’ error is due to the fact that the Bible cautions at: Matthew 24:42-25:30; 26:41-43; Mark 13:33-37; Luke 21:36; and 1Thessalonian 5-6 to “stay awake.” Once you are awake, you are WOKE because “the scales have fallen” from your eyes, and “the truth will set you free.”
Iowa has been changed politically into a Third World state by the desire of Gov. Kim Reynolds. The tax funds for “free” K-12 public schools are to be purloined as tuition for private schools. This will reduce Iowa to Third World status where parents must pay school fees, thus condemning the majority populations to poverty. This thievery of public funds isn’t meant to benefit American children and the nation itself to strengthen democracy. Free public schooling is part of the American Dream that the Founders and the religious and secular patriots that followed established to signify America as a city on the hill. Jesus said, “Do not impede the children.” Stealing public funds will/does impede the children’s education.
Both governors claim to be Christians doing the will of the people and God, yet they seem to have chosen to obey the way of mammon, which puts them at odds with both God and man. This is evident in the fact that neither politician has read or chosen to read “God’s Word” in the Bible.
Take action to reduce impact of climate change
As climate change poses a significant threat to humanity, it’s imperative to safeguard our children, who are among the most vulnerable groups likely to be affected by its impacts. In Pennsylvania, we must take proactive steps to protect our children from the effects of climate change. This Earth Day, let us unite to take action and secure a better future for them.
One of the primary actions we can take is reducing our carbon footprint by embracing renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. By moving away from fossil fuels, we can significantly reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, promoting public transportation and bike lanes can help reduce vehicle emissions.
Preparing our communities for the effects of climate change is another crucial step. We must build infrastructure such as green roofs and rain gardens, which can help absorb excess water during heavy rainfall. Furthermore, investing in cooling centers and emergency response plans can mitigate the effects of heatwaves.
Education is also fundamental to safeguarding our children from the impacts of climate change. We must teach them about the significance of sustainability and how their actions can contribute to a healthier planet.
Finally, we must hold our leaders accountable for taking action on climate change. We must encourage policies that reduce carbon emissions and promote investments in clean energy and resilient infrastructure.
We have a moral obligation to protect our children from the impacts of climate change. This Earth Day, April 22, let us unite to take action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.