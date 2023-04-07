One-party rule weakens the city

Thinking about the Philadelphia mayor’s race, where the winner of the Democratic primary will be the putative winner in November, recalled the April 3, 1944, Supreme Court decision of Smith v. Allwright, which banned states from barring African-American voters in primary elections. That case arose when the South was dominated by the Democratic Party and the real electoral contest was decided in the primary, not the November election.

