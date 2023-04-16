Questions Black support for Jeff Brown
After watching the Philadelphia mayoral debate, I thought about the Black people with Jeff Brown signs on their houses.
I wonder what they think of him disrespecting Chester, a city that is 70% Black.
I wonder what they think of him complaining about Allan Domb having more money than him, when none of us inherited supermarkets, and most of us are working paycheck-to-paycheck.
I wonder what they think when they see that he’s taking money from a shadowy group trying to build something downtown that won’t help them.
I wonder what they think when they see him make up that people were defunding the police.
I wonder. I want to tell them that they can decide that they don’t want to support him anymore. It’s okay to change your mind. To look at other candidates. Find one you feel good about.
Jayson Massey
Philadelphia
City must combat drug epidemic and gun violence
Substance abuse, crimes and gun violence have been extremely high. Philadelphia has to be committed to fighting these dangers in our communities. Furthermore, to be successful in this battle, we need the help and assistance of all members of our community, especially political leaders such as state legislators, members of Congress and our governor.
The first step is educating ourselves on what it is we are fighting against and what we can do as residents.
Real environmental change requires taking action, such as employing crime prevention measures for personal and property safety. We desperately need prevention focused on intervening with children and youth who are at risk for becoming offenders or victims. Also, prevention involves measures directed toward those who have been involved in law enforcement, plus developmental, community and situational prevention strategies. Only the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the federal government can regulate the availability of firearms.
Hopefully, new laws, along with substantial programs, are implemented through the government, putting an end to crimes, the drug epidemic and the gun violence crisis.
Alim Howell
Philadelphia
State lawmakers should oppose bill on speed cameras
Proof positive that speed cameras are only for the money: At a March 30 state budget hearing, PennDOT voiced support for speed cameras. What business does PennDOT have in promoting speed cameras in a budget hearing? Speed cameras have no impact on the budget. Or do they? The tens of millions of dollars that would flow into government coffers would certainly have an impact.
My opposition to speed cameras comes from the real-world failure of the cameras to deliver any safety benefits.
Washington, D.C., speed cameras have not improved traffic safety. Accident rates have not improved in Washington after issuing $500 million in speed camera tickets.
Washington has been using speed cameras for more than a decade, but traffic safety has not improved. The city’s private vendors have mailed more than 7 million photo tickets and collected a half-billion dollars in revenue; injury accidents have not declined as they have throughout the rest of the country.
This is what Pennsylvania will get: $500 million stolen from drivers for nothing.
Tell your state representative and senator to vote NO on speed camera Speed Trap Bill HB 522. Tell them do not reauthorize the speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard, and to repeal work zone speed cameras.
Tom McCarey
Member, National Motorists Association Berwyn
