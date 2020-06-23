Just society has
no place for systemic racismThe brutal murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd have saddened me deeply. These events highlighted the long history of racial inequality and injustice against the Black community. As an Ahmadi Muslim, I stand in solidarity with the Black community in their demand for equality.
Islam has taught me that all people are equal despite their color, creed or origin. Our diversity is something to be celebrated and appreciated, and we should try to get to know each other despite our differences. In the Holy Qur’an God states, “We have made you into tribes and subtribes that you may recognize one another. Verily the most honorable among you, in the sight of God, is the one who is the most righteous among you” (49:14). The color of the skin doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is what’s inside. And only God is the best judge of character.
Islam condemns the concept of racial superiority. In his Farewell Sermon, Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be on him) declared, “An Arab has no preference over a non-Arab, nor a non-Arab over an Arab; nor is a white one to be preferred to a dark one, nor a dark one to a white one.”
Let’s strive to be a just and equitable society with no place for systemic racism and racial killings. Let’s examine our own racial biases and make sure that Black lives truly matter.
Nazahat Durryyah
Women’s Auxiliary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community
Philadelphia
Too many live in narrow, segregated worldsDear Mr. Bogle,
This letter is far too late, but given the tenor of the times I thought it important to say this to you and to the entire staff at the Philadelphia Tribune.
I will be forever grateful to you, Mr. Irv Randolph, Mr. Alonzo Kittrels and everyone on staff at the Trib for welcoming me into your workplace and lives. My work as a staff writer afforded me many professional opportunities. More than that, it gave me — a white man from rural Pennsylvania — a chance not afforded many Americans with a similar background. I was lucky to have the chance to work with, learn from and forge lifelong friendships with a wide range of people who did not share my skin color. As I write that sentence, it seems ridiculously trite. But, it remains a cold, hard fact that too many of our fellow countrymen continue to live in narrow, segregated worlds. They are none the richer for it.
So, thanks to you and everyone on staff (especially the newsroom) from 2007 to 2013 for embracing me with open arms, teaching me some hard lessons I needed to learn, opening my eyes to the pervasiveness of American racism all while treating me as one of your own. From my experience, white Americans could learn a lot by following the example of their Black and brown compatriots.
Eric Mayes
Richmond, Virginia
Eric Mayes is a former reporter for the Philadelphia Tribune.
Don’t believe ‘Commitment to Equity’
My reply to the Philadelphia Neighborhood Growth Project and the Chamber of Commerce:
I say this through the framework as a minority business operating in Philadelphia for the past 13 years. At Steam Chamber, weeks ago we’ve directly contacted WAWA, CHOP, Jefferson Health and many of those organizations that co-signed the “Our Commitment to Equity” email about PPE and have been told “take me off your mailing list.” We are here, in your neighborhood, trying to give people jobs, provide PPE which y’all claim you need ... and the reply just weeks ago was “take me off your mailing list”... then they co-sign that email. How dare you make BLM and minorities part of your marketing campaign in this moment. Our website isn’t a reaction to any protests ... it’s been like that.
Commitment to Equity and Equality ... Chamber of Commerce, I don’t believe your co-signers. One (snarky) particular I’d like to know is why hospitals in the area said “take me off your mailing list” when we contacted them about PPE before the protests happened ... yet they continue to pay Henry Schein for face shields that are imported and that are inferior in quality to ours (this was shared with us by a medical worker). I’d prefer that question be answered rather than the COC provide me with “Inclusive Prosperity” graphics and logos.
Matthew Tae
Philadelphia
A better solution to police wrongdoingProtests across this country and even in other countries over the senseless killing of George Floyd have dominated the news in recent days, and while I am for peaceful protests as a constitutional right, protests alone, unless they can lead to meaningful positive changes, are not enough.
This country has had problems of racism from its conception, and while much has been said and written regarding this problem, I would like to focus on just one aspect of that problem, and that problem, as time goes by, only seems to be getting worse. That problem has reached a climax with the callous killing of George Floyd.
In my opinion, one of the biggest underlying issues that have led to this tragic event as well as other similar events is a gross lack of ethics and discipline among our police agencies, and why is this? I believe the main reason behind this is because these agencies investigate themselves with sub agencies which are their “internal affairs” departments, and what too often happens when a police officer is charged with wrongdoing is that his buddies are the ones investigating. This often leads to the case being swept under the rug or the officer receiving a warning or a slap on the wrist, and if the case becomes too publicized, such as the George Floyd case, the officer is charged with a charge which is less severe than it should be.
George De Metz
Salt Lake City
Rename Fort BraggThe Northern California town of Fort Bragg is in desperate need of a name change ASAP! Sure, there will be some relatively minor expenses for residents from the municipal name change, but the cost of keeping the town’s current obnoxiously racist name will be far greater.
First of all, no self-respecting Californian could ever possibly justify or countenance any town or city in the Golden State being named after Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, who was not only a traitor and a slave owner, but an especially intemperate and incompetent military commander as well. That name is nothing to brag about, Fort Bragg.
Secondly, why would any patriotic American want to set foot in a town named after an anti-American racist traitor to the republic, like Braxton Bragg? Thankfully, Mendocino County has other equally picturesque communities to visit and spend our money in as tourists.
Too bad, Fort Bragg, but you’re not getting another dime from me until you change your town’s name! Here are some non-Confederate, pro-American options for you. Please feel free to choose any one of these as your town’s new name:
1. Fort Lincoln 2. Fort Grant 3. Fort Sherman 4. Fort Roosevelt 5. Fort Eisenhower 6. Fort Patton 7. Fort Marshall 8. Fort Bradley 9. Fort Kennedy 10. Fort Powell.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.