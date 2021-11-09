Questions on development in Black neighborhoods
I read your article about the construction of large apartment buildings in the Yorktown section of the city and the serious concerns that residents and their political representatives have regarding the potential increase in property taxes which would drive out some current residents. Two other concerns should come to mind.
One, given the location of these developments in predominantly Black neighborhoods, to what extent can we be guaranteed that most of the construction workers will be African-American?
Two, rather than accept the inevitability of tax increases imposed on current residents, we must question the formula used and its rationale for raising taxes. Just because formulas have endured for years does not mean that they are correct, fair, or in any way justifiable. They should be rigorously challenged.
In line with author Malcolm Gladwell’s best-seller “The Tipping Point,” what is the financial tipping point on any street, whether the residence is a new row home, a rehabilitated home, or a new apartment building, and what is the formula used? How many new construction residences on a single block affect the taxes of adjoining houses and why? And how many homes assessed in response to gentrification actually sold or did not sell for the assessed value? This challenge to the current reality should also include a demand for greater transparency on all serious issues that affect the citizenry.
Len Trower-Mfuasi
Philadelphia
Opposes editorial on injection sites
In response to the editorial “Injection sites are not the answer,” I ask you, author, what expertise you have to make such a proclamation? Are you a doctor? A researcher? A person with lived experience maybe? Or, as I suspect based on your arguments, are you misinformed?
I ask you, author, to consider this. What if every time you walked into a bar, you were told, no, shamed into treatment for an addiction to alcohol? An addiction you probably didn’t have? How would you feel author, if you simply wanted to grab a drink after work but you had to defend that use?
Another idea to consider, author, is the source of your erroneous beliefs. Do you not find it odd that the same arguments you used in this harmful opinion were once used to call people like me, cannabis users, degenerates and lowlifes, and yet, despite not once hearing from the conservative set that they were wrong, we now have at least one form of legal use in almost every state? Shouldn’t that give you pause author? To quote Jemele Hill in challenging Kyrie Irving, “When the people lining up behind you are [not representative of you], maybe you need to reevaluate who exactly it is you’re allegedly fighting for.”
You see, author, scientists are challenging your outdated beliefs. I suggest a study of Dr. Carl Hart, of Dr. Gabor Mate, of Dr. Adi Jaffe, who know more than police and conservative elected officials who believe as you do.
Jay Shifman
Philadelphia
Concerned about Philadelphia’s traffic safety
Philadelphia has again shown it has no desire to address traffic safety, such as people doing stunt driving in front of City Hall with the police right there, people riding dirt bikes or ATVs on public streets, etc. Instead I see the new Vision Zero report, which puts out the same anti-driving policies that may be causing problems.
Are the civilian traffic enforcement officers and the driving equity bill legal? Real cops work best, and then they pull offenders over at the scene.
The red-light and speed cameras the city has are clearly not preventing anything, but we are told we need even more? Why, so more revenue can flow in? How about using 85th percentile speed limits, longer yellow lights, and fewer stop signs? To me, the report shows Vision Zero is a failure and should be called Zero Vision.
Then there are yet more anti-driver proposals to inflict even more harm upon people, many of whom are minorities. Use proven engineering techniques, not debunked policies that fail. Vision Zero failed in NYC too. Then we are also told we need transit bus-lane cameras and municipal radar, but the truth is, we do not need them at all!
James Sikorski Jr.
Philadelphia
James Sikoroski is an advocate for the National Motorists Association.
Democrats should focus on winning issues
In my opinion, “The Democrats Keep Walking Into Rooms of Fire,” because I believe that they are hurting themselves and are making mistakes which I fear and suspect will result in the Republicans winning the 2022 mid-term congressional elections “in a big way.”
Now, I’d like to be able to claim that I am the only Democrat who sees things this way. But if I did, I would be as big of a liar as are 99% of “The Cult of Trump” followers. Democrats Mark Lilla and Thomas Frank share my views.
Let me provide you with the gist of what I believe:
1. Democrats place too little emphasis on the economic, financial issues of survival that face the lower and middle classes. I am talking about the bread and butter and kitchen table issues. I am talking about protecting and enhancing the social safety-net programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Food Stamps, and college student loans. These are usually winning issues for Democrats.
2. Democrats place too much emphasis on the “identity-politics” and “cultural-wars” issues. They tend to go so far overboard on these that they are putting off and turning off a lot of voters. As Ted Kennedy used to say, we should care deeply about these issues, but we should not turn the Democratic Party into the “Feminist and Women’s Party” or “The LGBTQ Party” or “The ____ Minority Group Party.”
3. Democrats are handing conservatives and Republicans the rope with which they can hang the Democrats when they call themselves “Democratic-Socialists” especially since none of them are really true socialists at all. They are “Social Democrats.” Democrats need to stop letting conservative Republicans call them things like “socialists,” “Marxists,” “communists,” “radical-leftists.” If you use the fake and phony definitions of these terms that they have, then that would have made Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy “socialists.”
Stew Epstein
Rochester, New York
Stew Epstein is a retired college professor of sociology and social work who taught at West Virginia University, Slippery Rock University and SUNY-Brockport.
Climate change’s impact on developing world
“Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them humanity cannot survive.” — His Holiness the Dalai Lama
The Climate Vulnerable Forum is a group of developing countries from places like Africa, Latin America and the Pacific that are highly threatened by climate impacts. The 48 members, representing 1.2 billion people, are responsible for only 5% of global emissions.
They make the plea that they’re running out of time, and these nations are calling on world to act with the urgency this crisis demands.
In her book released this fall, “Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World,” Dr. Katharine Hayhoe explains that she chose her profession because she is a Christian who cares deeply about the effects of climate change on food and water security and world poverty. She believes that we must care for those who are suffering.
Let’s heed the words of climate journalist and activist Bill McKibben, who, in a 2013 guest sermon at Riverside Church in New York City, asserted: “Our goal must be to make real the Gospel, with its injunction to love our neighbors. Not to drown them, not to sicken them, not to make it impossible for them to grow crops. But to love them.”
Terry Hansen
Hales Corner, Wisconsin
