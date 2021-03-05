We demand fairness in education funding
On Feb. 3, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a bold budget for 2021-2022 that would substantially increase Pennsylvania’s K-12 Basic Education Funding (BEF) budget. Importantly, it would distribute most of that increase to all school districts using the Fair Funding Formula adopted by the legislature in 2016. We strongly urge our legislators to support this.
Pennsylvania shortchanges most public school students including roughly 80% of Black and Hispanic students by distributing BEF unfairly. For students in underfunded districts, this means fewer A.P. courses; outdated books and technology; higher student-teacher ratios; and fewer counselors, nurses and librarians.
Pennsylvanians for Fair Funding (a grassroots coalition of parents, students, school board members, taxpayers, educators and voters) will work to see that the commonwealth increases and fairly distributes education funding for all children. We urge every Pennsylvanian to support this historic education budget proposal before June 30.
Alex Battaglia, Philadelphia
Karen Pooley, Bethlehem
John Barnett, Chester Springs
Laura Johnson, Pottstown
Support statewide conservation of energy
As a Pennsylvanian all of my life, this state is my home, and will forever be my home. However, I grow more concerned about its future every day. The consequences of inefficient energy applications and systems have resulted in degradation of Pennsylvanian land, air and water. In order to make change, we simply cannot continue to rely on failed and faulty systems. Not only will energy efficiency combat greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants, it will be much more cost-efficient for you and your household, as well as the rest of Pennsylvania.
To implement these energy efficiency standards, state Reps. Thomas and O’Mara and state Sen. Williams have already reintroduced statewide legislation. But we must still continue to urge more representatives and lawmakers to support the statewide conservation of energy. We consume so much energy every day. Why should we settle on consuming from dirty sources when we have greener and safer options?
Leslie Le
Philadelphia
U.S. must act to address climate crisis
I’m heartened that the United States has rejoined the Paris climate agreement. President Joe Biden’s move, however, has been strongly criticized by a number of Republicans. A common talking point is that China is the greatest current emitter and the largest consumer of coal.
A 2020 article in the Washington Examiner, “China coal additions are key source of emissions, and America is doing nothing about it,” offers a variety of strategies for influencing China’s climate policies.
One suggestion is for the U.S. to increase its funding of clean energy in the developing world, thus challenging China’s coal-intensive investments in those nations. Another is to create incentives that would lower the cost of carbon capture technology to make it more attractive to China.
Climate change mitigation is an urgent matter. In its 2020 report on managing climate risk, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission asserts: “A world wracked by frequent and devastating shocks from climate change cannot sustain the fundamental conditions supporting our financial system. Promoting the transition to a net-zero emissions economy and safeguarding financial stability are consistent, mutually reinforcing objectives.”
About half of the carbon dioxide we emit stays in the atmosphere for centuries or more. As a result, global temperature increases are a direct function of cumulative emissions. Notably, the United States is the greatest cumulative emitter, with twice the historical emissions of second-place China.
And as the world’s most significant emitter, the U.S. bears a special responsibility to take action to address the climate crisis.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wis.
