Community groups working to end violence
Our nonprofit organization Race for Peace has held events in the past years at Shepard Recreation Center to foster trust between the police and community.
It was very upsetting to hear the news that a shooting took place at the rec center. It is also a shame that our Gen Z and Millennial generations are mostly involved with this gun violence crisis.
There are plenty of organizations here in our City of Philadelphia to help with solving problems with violence. All our political leaders plus police districts need to keep putting in an effort to remove the guns off the streets, such as continuing the gun buyback events.
Hopefully with more events like that it will decrease violence throughout our years to come.
Alim Howell
Philadelphia
Codify abortion access in Pa.
On Monday, May 2, at 10:45 p.m., I opened my email inbox, anticipating spam to appear on the top of the list. However, I was surprised by numerous emails with the same subject. One after the other email about the leaked draft from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade became sickening to read. This was spam to not only mine but the reproductive/human rights of many in this world.
As the days passed, the reality of the news hit different states. However, I was optimistic as a soon-to-be adult that Pennsylvania will have abortion access protected. Our governor, Tom Wolf, signaling to the entire state that this fundamental right would be protected was affirming and comforting. However, it was a temporary comfort.
To learn that this abortion access was not codified in our state’s constitution damaged the optimism I initially had. With the elections approaching rapidly in November, this was very worrying. If 84% of Pennsylvania residents believe that abortion should be legal in Pennsylvania, why not make it codified and signed? Why halt the optimism of abortion access for many residents?
I urge an appeal to raise awareness about codifying abortion access in Pennsylvania.
Aida Haile
Philadelphia
State must do more to decrease carbon emissions
As I stepped outside my Philadelphia apartment these last couple of weeks, I’ve felt the pouring rain and the massive heat waves. The effects of climate change are real and we must act now.
Recently, the Supreme Court made a decision that the EPA has limited power to reduce carbon emissions. This means that states need to do more to decrease carbon emissions themselves. Luckily, Pennsylvania is in a program called RGGI, which will do just that.
The benefits of RGGI include tackling the climate crisis, lowering energy bills, cleaning our air, improving our overall health, and creating more jobs. However, the interests of the coal and gas industry are trying to stop Pennsylvania from participating in RGGI through legal challenges.
It is important that we let Pennsylvania stay in RGGI, to ensure an efficient economy, clean energy, and a livable climate for us and the future generations.
Nadell Harris
Philadelphia
Veteran against Trump
According to Gallup, one-third of Caucasian Americans support everything Donald Trump says and does. This tells me one-third of Caucasian Americans love morally crippled perversion and con man criminalization, the hallmarks of Trumpism. This is not the America I fought and almost died for. (Veterans Against Trump)
James Hui
Clearlake, California
