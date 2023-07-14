SNAP is a lifeline for our neighbors
As Pennsylvanians continue to face economic hardships from ongoing inflation and high food prices, SNAP remains one of the most effective ways to reach kids with the food they need. It’s especially important for the 1 in 8 kids in Pennsylvania experiencing food insecurity today.
But recently, the rhetoric around SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, has become rooted in myths and misconceptions. In reality, SNAP is one of our nation’s most powerful tools to end hunger and Congress has the opportunity to protect and strengthen it in this year’s Farm Bill legislation.
SNAP benefits, which can only be used to purchase groceries, are modest at just around $6 a day per person. Yet they do so much more than fill an empty stomach. Research shows that kids who get nutritious food through SNAP are healthier, do better in school and are even more likely to graduate.
The SNAP program is a lifeline for our neighbors with the fewest resources and the highest need. The last thing lawmakers in Washington should do is make it harder for them to afford food.
I urge Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman to follow the facts and evidence and fight for a Farm Bill that provides support and resources for families, not more red tape from Washington.
Bernadette Downey
Malvern
Time to save democracy and make it stronger
Pennsylvanians, are you tired of the smoke derived from drought causing large forest areas to be vulnerable to fire? Droughts are made worse by global warming, and denial of global warming by the corporate greed-dominated Republican Party continues. Perhaps you’re tired of Republicans taking away women’s rights, making doctor/patient decisions punishable by jail time, or chipping away at individual rights of different races, groups or religions.
Tired of not being represented in your Republican-gerrymandered state? You can do something about it if you’re in the mood to move. Gerrymandered districts are often specified down to the individual house level on a street! Moving just a little bit, into a formerly Republican house in these Republican-dominated districts, and registering to vote there can shift these areas to Democratic control.
Republicans cannot do the same, because they have concentrated Democrats and their moving into your district would only dilute their own, and have the same positive result for Democrats.
Even better, if you could run for any governing position, that would help more. Help save Medicare and Social Security, while voting for party-list proportional representation as seen in Nordic democracies — a structural change that eliminates gerrymandering possibilities.
Now is the time to move to save individual rights and democracy. The Republicans have become totally dominated by autocratic tendencies, and Donald Trump would be an autocratic dictator. It is time not only to save democracy but to make it stronger and more resilient.
Doug Keith
State College
READ Act gives children a quality education
Debates about education have gotten quite heated in the nation, from book bans to a recent ban on book bans in Illinois. No matter what side of the discussion you are on, we all have the goal of giving our children a quality education, despite our varying definitions of what that means.
Debates about education are valid ones to have. But millions of kids around the world do not get the luxury of education, let alone the choice of what that education is.
Currently, 58 million primary school-aged children globally do not attend school, and 260 million do not have access to quality education. The Reinforcing Education Accountability in Development (READ) Act passed in 2017 promotes educational programs around the world with a focus on student retention. I urge Sen. Bob Casey, Sen. John Fetterman and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon to co-sponsor the READ Act Reauthorization Act of 2023, which would continue the programs for another 10 years.
I also call on readers to take 30 seconds out of their day to call their local representatives and let them know that they support expanding the right to a quality education to children around the world.
Kayla Blackstock
Brookhaven
Climate plan must protect low-income families
Pennsylvanians are seeing the effects of climate change in the form of more destructive storms, more flooding, and other extreme weather events that pose higher risks for people with respiratory diseases and other heat-related conditions.
For many Pennsylvanians, this is sadly just more of the same. Whether in our cities that have relied in the past on heavy industry or across rural areas that have been dependent on mining and drilling of dirty fossil fuels, some communities have been disproportionately harmed by pollution. People who live in our most polluted areas are often people of color and the poor.
That is why we must make sure that any steps to control pollution and turn back climate change protect these communities. For example, Pennsylvania recently became part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a market-based program that caps carbon pollution from power plants and creates a system for polluting plants to pay for the pollution they emit. It will cut carbon pollution by 25% and create 30,000 Pennsylvania jobs.
To be done right, though, a significant portion of the proceeds from RGGI should be used to assist low-income families with their energy bills and to invest in development and job creation in communities that historically and currently face disproportionate environmental harm. It’s important that Gov. Josh Shapiro and our state legislators engage in the process of investing RGGI proceeds so that it’s done equitably.
Pennsylvania needs RGGI, but let’s make sure to do it right.
Pamela Darville
Philadelphia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.