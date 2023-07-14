Food Stamps

Jaqueline Benitez shows the inside of her refrigerator in Bellflower, Calif. She works as a preschool teacher and depends on SNAP benefits to help pay for food. — AP Photo/Allison Dinner

 Allison Dinner

SNAP is a lifeline for our neighbors

As Pennsylvanians continue to face economic hardships from ongoing inflation and high food prices, SNAP remains one of the most effective ways to reach kids with the food they need. It’s especially important for the 1 in 8 kids in Pennsylvania experiencing food insecurity today.

