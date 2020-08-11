Approve bill to restore Voting Rights Act
The Senate must take up and approve the John Lewis Bill to Restore the Voting Rights Act.
This bill has been stopped by Mitch McConnell for over 235 days. Passing it is necessary. Since the VRA was allowed to expire, there has been systemic disenfranchisement of Black and brown people across the country.
One needs only to see only the hours-long lines to vote in predominantly Black neighborhoods to know that there is not equal access to voting. The subtler forms of disenfranchisement by voter roll purges, disinformation on voting locations, “poll taxes” and gerrymandering have made voting for Black people more difficult than for white people.
This cannot stand in the USA. I ask Sen. Bob Casey, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, and Sen. Pat Toomey to honor John Lewis and restore the Voting Rights Act.
Donna Nawalkowsky
Philadelphia
Coalition outraged by Muhammad’s anti-Semitic post
On behalf of the Black-Jewish Alliance of the Anti-Defamation League, thank you for your editorial published Aug. 2 (“How Muhammad can make it right”).
We too were outraged by Rodney Muhammad’s recent anti-Semitic post and subsequent failure to issue a meaningful apology. There is no room for hate of any kind in the fight against injustice.
Your editorial was right: There is much work to be done, and the Philadelphia NAACP has a critical role to play in ending systemic racism in our city. Mr. Muhammad’s anti-Semitic act weakens an essential institution at the moment when it is needed most.
We have been inspired that so many leaders from the Black and Jewish communities have come together over the past weeks and months to loudly reject anti-Semitism, racism and all forms of hate. We are grateful that the Philadelphia Tribune has added its powerful voice to that righteous chorus.
We need to honor our differences and to understand our shared experiences. Only together can we realize the vision of the late John Lewis: “We are one people; we are only family. And when we finally accept these truths, then we will be able to fulfill Dr. King’s dream to build a beloved community, a nation, and a world at peace with itself.”
We must come together in as many ways as we can to stand with and for each other.
Lisa Finkelstein and Blane Stoddart, co-chairs Black-Jewish Alliance of the
Anti-Defamation League
Philadelphia
Reject bill on recycling
Another day, another attack on climate. House Bill 1808 is to reach the Pennsylvania Senate soon and is promoted as an “advanced recycling” bill. It is actually an invitation for polluters to burn plastics and, in turn, release toxic chemicals into our air.
The proposal claims that the burning of plastics would reduce waste, when in reality this strategy does so much harm to our air and climate. This bill also increases the amount of single-use plastics to be produced, which only increases waste. Calling the burning of plastics “recycling” is misleading and harmful. This legislation is simply polluter green-washing and negates any real work needed to be done by legislators in terms of cutting plastic production off at the source.
As a young person who grew up in Pittsburgh and now studies in Philadelphia, I know that Pennsylvanians deserve clean air. I hope that Sen. Street sees through this ploy against our climate and rejects this deeply toxic bill.
Grace Johnston
Philadelphia
Another no vote on recycling bill
The Pennsylvania House recently passed HB 1808 by an overwhelming margin. This bill redefines recycling in our state to include a practice that harms us and our environment: chemical recycling.
The terms “chemical recycling” or “advanced recycling” used in the bill may appear on the surface to be a positive environmental action. In reality, they are just green-washed terms that set a dangerous precedent and legalize the incineration of plastic as a form of waste management. Burning plastic releases all of the toxic chemicals that it is composed of into our air, threatening our health with ailments like cancer, asthma and even birth defects.
The plastic industry is desperate for the passage of HB 1808, because they know that it would be a way for them to continue to produce more plastics that Pennsylvanians do not need or want. Because fracked gas is cheaper than fixing our broken recycling system, they are banking on this bill to provide a means for them to continue to put their self-interest above public health and our environment.
Plastic combustion is not recycling. I hope that our Delaware County senators will not be fooled by the misused term “advanced recycling” when the bill comes up for a vote in the state Senate. I urge you to reach out to your senator and ask them to vote “no” on HB 1808 to protect Pennsylvanians’ health and well-being. We should be focusing our attention on ending our plastic addiction, not adding fuel to the fire.
Jenna Spray
Wayne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.