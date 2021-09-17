Work together to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia
Gun violence varies from section to section, neighborhood to neighborhood and block to block. A constructive, positive approach is needed in order to have a longer lasting approach to this deadly epidemic.
Providing guidance and healing rather than punishing is an approach to use. In the age of social media, far too often crimes are shared for attention. Everyone needs to come together and try to build a productive violence-free life, to create a safe environment plus a bright future for our youth.
There are organizations that can help with this epidemic of violence and police-related issues, such as the Race for Peace Committee and Urban Navigation in Philadelphia. Information can be found on the websites raceforpeace.org and urbannav.com.
Hopefully gun violence and crime will slow down tremendously in our city in the near future.
Alim Howell
Philadelphia
School board mask exemptions don’t help
In response to the article “Loophole allows some Pennsylvania schools to avoid masking” by Michael Rubinkam, Mark Scolforo and Marc Levy, published Sept. 10.
As a pediatrician, I was disheartened to see that some parents are against encouraging their children to wear masks in schools and that so many school districts are caving to the pressure from these parents to allow such loopholes in the state-wide school masking mandate.
Masking and social distancing last year led to an overall reduction in all respiratory viruses, including RSV and flu. Long before the COVID-19 pandemic began, doctors have been wearing masks when interacting with children with respiratory viruses to prevent those viruses from spreading to other vulnerable patients. It is abundantly clear that masks do not make it more difficult to breathe in oxygen, they do not increase carbon dioxide levels, and they do prevent viruses like COVID-19 from spreading.
There are some legitimate exemptions to mask-wearing, but school boards that accept mask exemptions without a signature from a medical professional are doing a disservice to the vast majority of children who can and should wear masks safely.
Swethasri Dravida
Pediatric resident physician
Philadelphia
Insults to BLM must have consequences
I just can’t believe that in today’s age of righteousness for African Americans, an insult to the Black Lives Matter movement has occurred.
Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, was sentenced by a D.C. Superior Court judge to more than five months behind bars last month for burning a Black Lives Matter banner and bringing two high-capacity magazines into the District of Columbia in December.
He pleaded guilty to stealing a Black Lives Matter banner from the historic Asbury United Methodist Church in D.C. and burning it. “This was an act of intimidation and racism,” stated Rev. Dr. Ianther Mills, senior pastor.
Tarrio’s actions were reminiscent of the many cross-burnings the Black community experienced in the Deep South during the height of the Jim Crow movement. Now is the time for the Justice Department to rewrite and re-establish free speech protocol.
The Black Lives Matter movement has always been a grassroots organization to monitor police wrongdoing.
What is our community, country and the world coming to if we allow these actions to persist without consequences?
Wayne E. Williams
Camden, New Jersey
Texas governor has had it
As asinine and arrogant as the average anti-American, neo-Confederate conservative racist is these days, one mistake that you can always count on the GOP to make like clockwork — just in time for an upcoming national election — is the unwarranted and unwise act of political overreach. And ending Roe v. Wade is the political science textbook definition of overreach.
As an unapologetically pro-choice partisan Democrat, please allow me to personally be the first to publicly thank right-wing reactionary Texas Republicans in print for handing victory in the upcoming 2022 national congressional elections to the Democratic Party, not to mention Greg Abbott committing political suicide immediately prior to his now doomed re-election campaign for governor. Greg Abbott has had it, y’all. Good riddance!
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh also deserves a dishonorable mention in this moronic morass of the ridiculous Republican Party’s own making, since creepy Kavanaugh and his anti-Constitution cohort on the court just couldn’t stand waiting another couple of months to end Roe v. Wade by upholding the state of Mississippi’s anti-choice law that is scheduled to be reviewed by the Supreme Court with arguments to begin in November.
No, these five foolish fascist fanatics masquerading in majestic black robes on the Republican-controlled Supreme Court had to end Roe v. Wade right now in Texas of all places, the largest traditionally red state in the union, which is on the verge of becoming a blue state in the next election cycle or two, regardless of the Texas GOP’s desperate voter suppression attempts pathetically passed into law by the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Abbott’s insane “Abortion Bounty Hunter” bill from the Texas Taliban will be the beginning of the end of the Republican Party as a functioning national entity. Once Texas turns blue, no Republican will ever be elected to the presidency again.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
Red staters hurting vaccination efforts
Red state governors and Republican legislators are waging war against President Joe Biden because they believe Donald Trump’s big lie. They are doing this in several ways, but the most salient is the anti-vaxer movement because it is preventing the economy from recovering fully and causing umpteen needless deaths in a younger unvaccinated population.
These red state officials are behaving like Third World potentates, not giving a damn about their populations but only interested in power and placing their president in the White House for his disrupted second term. They exist in a netherworld that sees Biden as an interloper preventing the return of the true leader of the First World. So they must wage germ warfare against Biden using the deaths of vulnerable young Republican true believers and their children.
Forgetting or otherwise ignoring the fact that they are Americans, red staters behave more like Stalinists determined to overthrow all that is America, like free and fair elections, and Christ’s admonishment: “You should love your neighbor as yourself,” by enacting laws aimed solidly against masking in public schools and social distancing at public events; by refusing acknowledgment that in the first quarter of 2021 portable morgues had withdrawn from American hospitals and undertakers were no longer fully-booked until mid-summer when anti-vaxers took to social media and Fox News instructing viewers/readers against COVID vaccination with false tales of microchip mind control.
Red staters must understand: War against Biden is a treasonous act against the U.S., and peaceful change of administration marks First World status.
Mary Gravitt
Iowa City, Iowa
