Vice President Joe Biden
I should explain from the outset that I endorse — indeed, have contributed to — Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign. Moreover, unless the political landscape changes dramatically, I will vote for you in November. BUT I’ve had it: not just with your gaffes, but, more importantly, with the frequency with which Caucasians, like you, feel empowered to assess the Black circumstance!
I agree with most of Congressman James Clyburn’s critical assessment of your latest gaffe about the “Blackness” of African Americans. Like the congressman, I certainly believe that what came from your mouth was “wrong.” But, frankly, it was a bit more than a “little bit wrong,” as the congressman allows. Moreover, like the congressman, I “cringed” when I watched you step out of your lane and journey into an uninvited assessment of “Blackness” that, flatly, no Caucasian has the privilege — much less the right — to make. Unlike Rep. Clyburn, however, I seriously doubt your comment was a “misstatement.” Indeed, you have admitted that. You have confessed to having been too “cavalier,” meaning “inconsiderate” and “arrogant.”
There it is: inconsiderate and arrogant! That was what was indiscreet and offensive about your remark. It was inconsiderate and arrogant! And it simply demands an apology that has not yet been issued.
What went wrong when you quipped about being “Black” is a frequent, repulsive part of the Black experience. Too often, whites feel entitled to transgress our boundaries and comment on matters that are, frankly, none of their business, like one’s “Blackness,” or are beyond their comprehension, like racism. There is not a Caucasian who can credibly assess either. Heck, Amy Cooper, the white woman who the other day (1) violated the Central Park (New York) regulation that required dogs be leashed, (2) called the police on a Harvard-educated Black male birdwatcher who (a) politely had asked her to comply with the regulation and (b) then, had implored her to stay away, and (3) dramatically lied about that Black Harvard alumnus’ having threatened her and her dog, now claims she’s not racist. Yea, right!
Yea, right, Mr. Biden! You are not racist. We hear you, but you lack the standing necessary to make that judgment!
We African Americans who will still likely vote for you think we understand you. We believe in the “Joe” in you more than the former vice president, not because we believe Joe’s better than other white men. We don’t demand that you be flawless, which plainly you’re not (but neither are we). Like us, you have not had an easy life. But you stepped up to the plate. You rode the train every workday and night, to and from Washington, and raised your boys. The regular folks who frequented those trains with you knew you personally. Though otherwise entitled, you did not suddenly become a big shot and abandon them before the 2008 inauguration. You boarded the train again and rode back to Washington to become vice president of the United States. We respect that in you. So, you are privileged enough to step out of line every now and then.
For us — those African American (umm, that probably should simply be American) voters who see you as our best choice in 2020 — your saving grace is being “Joe” — plain, old, unadulterated “Joe” — and Donald J. Trump. Yea, you sometimes say more than you should or things you should not say at all. But you’re a regular guy (from Scranton), who like the rest of us has erasers on the backs of his pencils. Like the rest of us, however, Joe — and unlike Trump — you have to sincerely apologize for your mistakes. You cannot explain away much that you erroneously say. Certainly, you cannot explain your way out of your latest “Black” gaffe. All that is required is that you “man up” and apologize. You seem to be big enough for that. Why don’t you get on with it? Black people are entitled to it, Joe! It’s that simple. It’s the right thing to do.
Sincerely,
L. Jackson Thomas II
Washington, D.C
