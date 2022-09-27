The issue of rising gun violence in Philadelphia will be at the forefront this week as a Pennsylvania House of Representatives select committee holds two public hearings on the possible impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
The Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order will hear testimony on Thursday and Friday at the Navy Yard.
Republican state lawmakers and some Democrats say Krasner is failing to address violent crime. Krasner says the hearings are a ploy to overturn the will of Philadelphia voters and an attempt to reverse reforms he has implemented.
Krasner, a progressive, has been elected twice by wide margins on a platform on criminal justice reforms including ending cash bail, decriminalizing low-level offenses and reining in police and prosecutorial misconduct.
Last week, Krasner’s office won a manslaughter conviction against a white Philadelphia police officer for shooting an unarmed Black man in 2017. Former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch Jr. was convicted in the shooting of Dennis Plowden Jr. This was the first such conviction for on-duty action in Philadelphia in at least half a century, reports Atlantic magazine.
Krasner’s criminal justice reforms and willingness to prosecute police for misconduct have won him the support of community leaders.
But critics say Krasner has been derelict in his duty in willfully refusing to enforce the law. He is accused of directing prosecutors to dismiss illegal gun possession cases, pursuing fewer charges against fewer defendants and voluntarily withdrawing more charges than his predecessors. Critics argue that his overly lenient policies have contributed to an increase in violent crime and overall lawlessness in the city.
Krasner’s conduct will be debated in committee hearings this week as lawmakers examine his policies and record.
There is also the question of whether Krasner will be allowed to speak at the hearing. In an editorial board meeting with the Tribune last week, Krasner said he had not been invited to speak at the public hearing.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus, did not rule out the possibility of Krasner being called to testify before the committee at some point.
“The district attorney will not dictate the procedures taken by a House committee in the midst of an investigation,” Gottesman said in a statement last week.
“It is shocking that someone who refused to comply with a duly-issued subpoena and challenged the validity of the Select Committee in court is now trying to control the process by which that committee operates.
“The hearings have been noticed pursuant to the Sunshine Act, facilities at the Navy Yard have been secured, and testifiers have been scheduled. If in the course of its investigation the Select Committee finds it appropriate, the district attorney may be offered the opportunity to appear under oath and answer questions relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation.”
To be clear, we oppose Krasner’s impeachment. It is up to Philadelphia voters to hold elected officials accountable. Lawmakers would have to prove that the duly-elected district attorney is involved in corruption or gross misconduct for him to be removed. For these reasons, Krasner is likely to survive any impeachment challenge.
However, the policies and performance of the DA’s office and the Philadelphia police should face serious scrutiny considering the rise of violent crime in the city.
Amid the political debate, the victims of gun violence should not be forgotten.
There are a rising number of victims of violent crime in the city.
In 2021, there were a record 562 homicides in Philadelphia. As of Sept. 22, there have been 393 homicides.
In addition to the rise in homicides, there have been record levels of carjackings and shootings.
One of the recent shooting victims is an 8-year-old girl who came within inches of potentially losing her life when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in North Philadelphia on Thursday, reports NBC10.
The shooting took place just before 9 p.m. along North 13th Street, near Oxford Street, when a car driving up 13th Street came under gunfire from people in another car who were waiting for them, said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner John Stanford.
“Unfortunately, there’s an 8-year-old little girl that’s on the other side of the street here who is struck in the head, graze wound,” Stanford said.
Children make up around 10% of the shooting victims in Philadelphia this year. According to the city controller’s office, as of Sept. 21, at least 185 minors have been shot in Philadelphia in 2022.
Robberies have also risen across the city in the last few years. As of Sept. 21, there have been 2,130 robberies with a firearm, a 60% increase over the same time last year and a 90% rise over the same time in 2020.
Amid the heated political rhetoric that will ensue this week and the weeks leading up to the midterm elections, the focus should remain on the victims of violence. Their families deserve justice. Children traumatized by seeing parents, siblings and classmates slain in the streets need counseling and guidance. People are living in fear, especially in the city’s poorer communities.
Considering the gravity of the gun violence crisis, the select committee hearing this week should not be a stage for political posturing by either opponents or supporters of Krasner. The victims of gun violence and their families should be the main focus of the public hearing.
They deserve to be heard.
