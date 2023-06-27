In the Yoruba religious tradition, divine spirits known as orishas rule over various cosmic forces and elements of nature. There is Shango, the king orisha of thunder and fire; Yemaya, the orisha of the ocean; and Oshun, who rules rivers and lakes.

There is also a lesser-known orisha, Olokun, who is androgynous and rules the deepest parts of the ocean, where light does not penetrate. Olokun is an extremely fearsome and vengeful orisha, upset with humans for not showing proper reverence. According to some tellings, Olokun is chained to the bottom of the ocean so as to restrain them from destroying humanity. The pressure of the deep ocean represents the origins of life and threatens gruesome, instant death for humans. It is for all these reasons Olokun is rarely challenged or disturbed, even by the other orishas.

Karen Attiah is a columnist for The Washington Post and writes a weekly newsletter. She writes on international affairs, culture and social issues. Previously, she reported from Curacao, Ghana and Nigeria. The Washington Post

