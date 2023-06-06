A hiring sign

A hiring sign outside a cemetery in Skokie, Ill., last month. — AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

 Nam Y. Huh

The bears have been consistently early, and the latest U.S. payrolls data shows that continues to be the case. The Labor Department reported Friday that U.S. employers added 339,000 jobs in May, the most since January and a number entirely out of line with widespread predictions of an imminent recession. More than any recent statistic, this one should spur broad rethinking about the near-term prospects of the American economy.

Until recently, it appeared that the robust pace of payroll additions had been moderating — however slowly — under the weight of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate increases in the past 13 months. But even that may no longer hold true. With the gangbusters payroll additions in May and the significant upward revisions to previous months’ data, the report showed that the labor market in aggregate isn’t even really cooling off anymore — let alone collapsing. The six-month moving average of monthly payroll gains rose for the first time since October 2022.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg journalist in Latin America and the U.S., covering finance, markets, and mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, he has served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

