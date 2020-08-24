Sunday would’ve been the late Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday. To show you how things have changed, Bryant was born in Lankenau Hospital. Back in 1978, the hospital was officially located in Philadelphia. Now, Lankenau’s address is Wynnewood.
On Aug. 12, the Orange County Board of Supervisors designated Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 as Kobe Bryant Day. The date paid tribute to the two numbers Bryant wore — 8 and 24 — while playing 20 years in the National Basketball Association with the Los Angeles Lakers.
“A treasured member of our Orange County community, Kobe Bryant was the basketball legend that inspired so many young men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel.
Not one to let sentiment interfere with commercialization, Nike announced it will honor Bryant with “Mamba Week” which began on Bryant’s Aug. 23 birthday. The week will feature product launches and programming. According to ESPN, it’s the first time Nike has sold Bryant’s shoes or jerseys since he, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.
In a news release, Nike said: “During Mamba Week, Nike will champion Kobe’s legacy and the Mamba Mentality that so fittingly represents the athlete and the man through three key efforts: providing a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, amplifying Kobe’s message through the Mamba League and extending Kobe’s legacy of inspiration and innovation through select Kobe products.”
On Monday, Nike released a new powerful commercial honoring Bryant. Narrated by Kendrick Lamar, the ad asks the audience to apply his commitment to excellence to everything in life. From sports, to social change, to teaching others, to being a parent, the ad titled Better imagines a world where everyone works to the fulfill their dreams.
Bryant is a legend. Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, many would’ve been preparing to celebrate his enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts next month. The ceremony, which will also feature the enshrinement of NBA legends Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett along with WNBA champion and 10-time All-Star Tamika Catchings will now take place May 13-15, 2021 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Catching’s father Harvey and Bryant’s father Joe “Jellybean” were teammates with the Philadelphia 76ers.
There are so many stories about the late Kobe Bryant that could be shared. There’s the story about how as a precocious prodigy he would come up to the Philadelphia 76ers practices at the open invitation of then head coach John Lucas and put on a show against some pretty decent athletes. Always flashing a smile and always cordial, Bryant would become the all-time leading scorer in Southeastern Pennsylvania scholastic basketball history while at Lower Merion High School.
Bryant, who retired in 2016, won five NBA championships with the Lakers. Both of his jerseys — he spent 10 years wearing each of them — have been retired
Los Angeles City Council had previously celebrated a Kobe Bryant Day on Aug. 24 in 2016 following his retirement from the NBA. Now, the City of Angels is planning an even bigger tribute.
On Monday, Herb J. Wesson Jr., the president of the L.A. City Council, announced that a street will be named after Bryant.
“Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK,” Wesson said. “Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. Kobe Bryant Blvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drives down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality. Anything is possible.”
Kobe Bryant Blvd. will stretch from the L.A. Coliseum through USC and go beyond the Staples Center.
Once while walking to an awaiting bus after a game in San Antonio, Bryant was asked if there was a message he’d like to send to the people of Philadelphia. Without stopping, he said triumphantly, “Yeah. Dreams do come true.”
