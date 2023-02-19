When African-American historian and author Carter G. Woodson saw how Black people were underrepresented in history books he was determined to correct this marginalization.
A founder of The Journal of Negro History in 1916 and author of 16 books about African Americans, Woodson has been called the “father of Black history.”
In February 1926, Woodson launched the celebration of “Negro History Week,” the forerunner of Black History Month.
Woodson saw Black history as an imperative.
“If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile traditions, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated,” said Woodson.
The Harvard-trained historian began to realize his hopes of raising awareness of African-American contributions when he and the organization he founded, the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH), conceived and announced Negro History Week in 1925.
Negro History Week was first celebrated during the second week of February in 1926 because it is the birth month of both President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
In response to the creation of Negro History Week, Black history clubs sprang up across the country and teachers sought and demanded materials to instruct their pupils.
In 1976, the nation’s bicentennial, the celebration was expanded to a month. President Gerald Ford urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often-neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
The Association for the Study of African American Life and History has made “Black Resistance’ the theme for 2023.
Resistance is also the theme of the Tribune’s Black History Month supplement in today’s newspaper. We take a look at Black American’s historic and ongoing resistance to injustice. We show that resistance has come in the various forms including slave rebellions, migration within and outside the United States, our participation in wars including the American Revolution and the Civil War, and the Civil Rights Movement. The pursuit of learning and education were forms of resistance. Voting has been and continues to be a form of resistance. Black Americans’ excellence in sports, music, literature and simply living with pride and dignity are also forms of resistance to racism.
Woodson knew that a people’s knowledge of their contributions to history is also a form of resistance. In his book “The Mis-education of the Negro,” Woodson wrote about the importance of self-knowledge:
“If you can control a man’s thinking you do not have to worry about his action. When you determine what a man shall think you do not have to concern yourself about what he will do. If you make a man feel that he is inferior, you do not have to compel him to accept an inferior status, for he will seek it himself. If you make a man think that he is justly an outcast, you do not have to order him to the back door. He will go without being told; and if there is no back door, his very nature will demand one.”
At a time when there is active movement to mislead Americans about truth and history, Black History Month is more relevant than ever.
Today there is a concerted effort to create confusion about African-American history to push a political agenda.
It is important more than ever to read the works of Woodson and Black scholars who came after him such as historians Benjamin Arthur Quarles and John Hope Franklin, David Levering Lewis and Khalil Gibran Muhammad.
It is important to support institutions that showcase Black history such as the local African American Museum in Philadelphia and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. It is also important to support the Tribune and other Black-owned media that record the first rough draft of African-American achievements and history.
