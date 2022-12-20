Gun violence, gun reform, gun control … all are common newspaper headlines in the City of Brotherly Love. What these headlines don’t show are the antecedents of the violence — childhood trauma, poverty, lack of educational resources. Why aren’t these obvious factors being discussed? Better yet, why aren’t there more resolute calls to action?
It feels like you’re either a perpetrator or a victim of gun violence in Philly, and my family is no exception. In 1999, when I was a sophomore in college, my father was murdered on the street by a 14-year-old. It was a senseless shooting — a brief argument and a couple of minutes later, one life taken, one wasted and countless others changed forever. While the nature of my father’s death was without rhyme or reason, community violence in Philadelphia was already trending with extreme numbers of shootings per day. Now stories like mine are on the news every morning along with the weather.
I understood from an early age that education “opened doors” and created opportunities for the future — that was a core value of my parents and they worked hard to impart it to me. Sadly, too many of our Philly youth are victims of the “cradle to prison” pipeline and are unable to see a future for themselves at all. Even if a child has the potential, his life trajectory will more likely land him in prison — or worse — due to lack of opportunity and low family income, so I made it my mission to change that trajectory. I started the Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation in my father’s name to narrow the achievement gap and amplify the narrative for inner city youth that trauma can be turned into triumph.
Educational opportunities are among the best options young people have for instilling a sense of fulfillment and escaping a cycle of poverty, underemployment, and hopelessness — essentially the same risk factors that create a gateway to self-destruction and violent behavior. Unfortunately, there is a lack of such educational opportunities disproportionate to Black schools, while access and availability are three times higher in white schools.
As things stand presently, Philadelphia public schools are ill-equipped to provide all students with a quality education due to the opportunity gap. Low-income Black students specifically are at a disadvantage — how can students from marginalized communities excel at school with everyday worries that middle-class, wealthier students don’t have? If students make it to school without being shot (to date, 212 students under 18 in Philadelphia have been victims of gun violence), there are still the risk factors of COVID, the pressing concerns of poverty, and the high chance that their teachers aren’t supplied with the basic tools to instruct.
Let’s be honest, this all boils down to one word — LACK. Students from low-income communities LACK exposure to college, LACK qualified teachers, LACK funding, and LACK dedicated guidance counselors, who are often the frontline champions for students to support, prepare for, and transition to college. The lack of investment in our youth’s future is demoralizing. Denying our students access is a direct impact of systemic inequity, but most importantly, it denies them access to hope.
This little boy had no idea that he killed my father until the police picked him up. Watching his stoic expression during the trial was watching him forfeit his future right before my eyes. Children model what they see, and they don’t throw their lives away when their parents have nurtured them to believe their life is worth living. I was blessed to have parents who instilled in me that my future was mine: a father who taught me how to persevere and a mother who encouraged me to reach for the stars.
Losing our children and loved ones to hopelessness and violence is something we can put an end to. That being said, scholarship funds like mine and the Philadelphia Education Fund, for example, are working to mitigate scarcity and bridge the divide in access to resources for Black and brown children in Philadelphia. The opposite of hopelessness is investment, and it’s clear that turning small opportunities into big ones will have a positive ripple effect on our children and our communities.
With the collaborative efforts of parents, community members and school staff, we can continue our pledge to materially invest in the lives of Black and brown youth so that their futures are boundless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.